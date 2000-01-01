Wyndham eyes Indian pilgrim, leisure centres

Wyndham Hotel Group finds a demand for its ‘extended stay hotel brand’ in pilgrim and leisure destinations of India. The hospitality group will come up with 20 hotels under Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham for such destinations.

Wyndham has signed a non-exclusive development agreement with Ahmedabad-based Nebula Infraspace to develop 20 hotels with 1,600 rooms over a period of 10 years across India under the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand.

Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham is the Group’s extended-stay brand, offering guests a home away from home experience. Hawthorn Suites will cater to the extended stay needs of travellers in India visiting pilgrimage circuits, leisure destinations and second home locations.

“Hawthorn Suites provides all the amenities of a mid-scale hotel and more. There will be an in-room kitchen for those who wish to cook for themselves and two-three room suites that provide home away home feeling. The brand is positioned on par with mid-scale hotels and we offer discounts for the stay that gets extended depending upon the duration,’ said Deepika Arora, Wyndham Hotel Group’s regional vice president, Eurasia.

She said, typically people prefer one or two-night stay in hotels. But travellers visiting pilgrim centres or leisure destinations end up staying more than three or four days. Even business travellers end up staying more days. She finds a demand for extended stay concept in India.

Currently, serviced apartments cater to extended stay demands of business travellers that go up to 15 to 30 days. “While serviced apartments are apartments, we offer the services of hotel as well. Guests can either dine with us or cook their food,” she said.

The first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel under the partnership with Nebula will open in Dwarka in Gujarat. The 202-key hotel will require an investment of over Rs 80 crore with a typical investment of Rs 40 to 45 lakh per room. Nebula would be investing a total of around Rs 640 crore for 20 Hawthorn Suites hotels.

Wyndham operates 35 hotels with 3258 keys under the Ramada, Ramada Encore, Howard Johnson and Days brands. Of this, seven hotels were added last year. Of the 47 operational hotels Wyndham Hotel Group now has in the Eurasia region, almost 75 per cent are in India.

The group is also in the process of bringing in Wyndham and Wyndham Garden brands in India. The company hopes that Wyndhan and Wyndham Garden will provide more visibility to the brand in India.

“India’s hospitality industry, especially the mid-market segment, is thriving from strong growth in domestic travel, an increase in foreign tourists, as well as a booming airline industry supported by government-led initiatives. Our goal is to ensure that wherever across India or the region that travellers want to go, they will find a Wyndham Hotel Group hotel to meet their needs and their budget,” said Arora.

