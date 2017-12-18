Virat Kohli is new face for Too Yumm

RP Sanjiv Goenka group’s healthy snack brand – ‘Too Yumm’ has now found a perfect match in Indian skipper and youth icon Virat Kohli. Nearly eight months after rolling out two products – foxnuts and wheat thins – under the brand “Too Yumm”, Guiltfree Industries Limited, the FMCG arm of the Kolkata-headquartered $2.6 billion RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, has roped in Kohli as the ‘health ambassador’ for Too Yumm brand. Accordingly, a new TVC with the tagline “Eat Lot, Fikar Not!” has also been made. The new television commercial features Virat Kohli binging on Too Yumm! at different situations, all the time, with people around him wondering how he always manages to Look Too Yumm!. Kohli then explains that these products are really healthy and really binge worthy so everyone can “Eat Lot, Fikar Not!”

The company, which had rolled out its maiden range of products in April, this year, will shell out Rs 10,000 crore over the next five-seven years to strengthen its position in the FMCG biz, by way of setting up new manufacturing facilities, inorganic growth (acquisitions) and brand development, top company officials said. The company has already lined up plans to add ten more products with 40-50 variants to its FMCG portfolio over the next 12 months.

“We are very glad to introduce Virat Kohli as the face of Too Yumm! At RPSG, we wanted a brand ambassador who would advocate the values that the brand stands for. Virat Kohli makes the perfect fit for the brand as many look up to him for not only his fitness regime but also for the healthy choices he makes. Transformative changes are being seen on how Indian consumers, especially the younger generation, eat and drink today. There has been an increasing popularity among healthy foods, which is the impetus behind the burgeoning growth of the healthy snack market.Too Yumm! is a healthier snacking option, which does not compromise on taste and brings a refreshing change to the snacking scene,” said Sajiv Goenka, chairman, RP Sanjiv Goenka group.

He said, “We Indians love eating, and snacking in particular. We have a culture of uninhibited munching. We want our consumers to eat snacks, ‘anytime, anywhere, as much as they love, with No sharam or fikar’. And that’s how we are going to position our brand,” said Goenka.

The company will also introduce premium range of food products in the next 6-12 months—possibly before getting into other areas of FMCG.

ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com