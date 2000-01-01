TVS Motor Company entered the lucrative super-premium bike segment with the launch of its TVS Apache RR 310 bike.

The new sport bike will be sold in domestic and international markets by end December.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is set to change the entry-level performance motorcycle segment with a superbly built, beautifully designed with superior engineering.

With a price tag of Rs 2.05 lakh, the TVS Apache RR 310, the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, will challenge the KTM RC 390 (Rs 2.61 lakh) while undercutting the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 (Rs 4.09 lakh).

In terms of pricing, rivals to the TVS Apache RR 310 include the Mahindra Mojo (Rs 1.91 lakh), Bajaj Dominar 400 (Rs 1.60 lakh) and KTM 250 Duke (Rs 1.96 lakh).

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the top-of-the-line motorcycle model from TVS Motor Company, and it is the first full-faired entry-level sportbike from the Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer.

The Apache RR 310 has been in development for over two years and it is a progression from the TVS Akula concept showcased at 2016 Auto Expo.

The Apache RR 310 has been positioned as an everyday, entry-level sportbike, which will serve multiple roles - that of a commuter, touring motorcycle and even occasional track bike.

The Apache RR 310 shares its underpinnings with the BMW G 310 R, a motorcycle also manufactured at TVS Motor Company's Hosur factory, and a result of collaboration between TVS and the German BMW Motorrad.

“The TVS Apache RR 310 marks a major milestone, as it ushers in a new era at TVS Motor Company,” Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director at TVS Motor Company, said.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the most advanced and exclusive offering in its product portfolio, as it is a manifestation of 35 years of learnings from the race track, coupled with cutting-edge technology, he pointed out.

The Apache RR 310 is powered by a four-stroke, four-valve, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined 312 cc engine which makes 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

The reverse inclined engine has helped centralise the bike's mass with the engine closer to the front wheel, but a longer swingarm, yet with a short wheelbase.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com