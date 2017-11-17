Toyota Kirloskar brings in electric vehicles to AmAravati

Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motors has come forward to introduce its latest electric vehicles in Amaravati, the upcoming capital of Andhra Pradesh. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Amaravati in the presence of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and managing director of Toyota Kirloskar Akito Tachibana.

Speaking on the occasion Nara Lokesh said, “We look forward to this association to introduce Toyota’s world-class electrified vehicles in Amaravati. We will experimentally try 10 latest electric vehicles that will be delivered between May and December 2018. Andhra Pradesh Government is keen to be the hub for electric vehicle ecosystem and is working on bringing in a comprehensive Electric Vehicles (EV) policy as well assetting up the required charging infrastructure”.

Andhra Pradesh is already a hub to leading auto companies like Isuzu, Kia Motors, Hero Motocorp.

Recently, the state has held Electric Mobility Stakeholders Meet to invite their suggestions to design the policy to increase manufacturing and utility of electric vehicles in the state. It is planning to introduce electric cars in a big way in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati. It is also in talks with electric bus manufacturers to introduce pilot projects in Tirupati.

Akito Tachibana said, “We would like to acknowledge the proactive support and cooperation extended by Government of Andhra Pradesh in executing the feasibility study on introduction of Toyota’s electrified vehicles Prius PHEV” and Small EV Commuter”.

While Japan had recently come forward to collaborate with AP government to setup Electronic Vehicles City in the state, in another recent move, the state government has taken steps to introduce futuristic Hyperloop transportation system giving a huge boost to smart mobility in the state.