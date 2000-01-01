Samsung eyes 46% market share

Samsung India, the number one mobile handset maker in India, is looking at a 5 per cent increase in its market share—from 41 per cent to 46 per cent within the next few months, following the roll out of four new products from its stable. Many more new product launches are in the pipeline. For the company, 10k-20k price point is the strongest segment, said Manu Sharma, vice president, Samsung India.

“Galaxy J6, J8, A6 and A6+ are built for today’s millennial. These smart phones will set the standard for an unparalleled viewing experience with Samsung’s signature super AMOLED Infinity display. These phones also get dual rear cameras that let users capture professional grade bokeh images and express themselves in a unique manner. Our latest ‘Make in India’ innovation chat-over-video allows uninterrupted viewing experience just the way millenials want it. We are also introducing a new youthful and vibrant blue colour that shows that we listen to our young consumers who constantly seek stylist designs. We are extremely bullish about these new products and are confident that they will be well received in the market and will push up our market share,” said Sharma.

In India, the overall handset market (in value terms) is estimated to be $18 billion, of which 90 per cent comes from smartphones. As many as 10 million smartphones are sold every month in India. And the market is growing at 10 per cent-12 per cent per annum (in value terms). Sharma said that for Samsung, smartphones in the price point of 10k-20k is the strongest segment and the company is now in the process of expanding and strengthening its distribution network to tap this segment aggressively.

India being one of the company’s most important markets globally, Samsung has set up three R&D centres in the country- in Bangalore, Delhi and Noida. Samsung India is also in the process of doubling the capacity at its Noida manufacturing facility, shelling out over Rs 5000 crore.

Samsung products, at present, are available through 1.5 lakh retail outlets across the country. Moves are afoot to expand this network and cover all towns in the country with more than 5000 population, said Sharma. The company, last year notched up a turnover of Rs 34,500 crore.

