Re-branded Witlinger plans big for Indian market

Craft beer manufacturer Witlinger has recently launched new and powerful brand mascot that highlights its British origin with a classic British Bull Dog, to attract millennials.

Emphasising the new mascot would help popularise its products, Witlinger founder and managing director Anuj Kushwah said, “Our mascot reflects our true personality – British and Bold. It is important for a brand to show what it actually is. With Bull Dog as mascot, consumers would be able to connect – we are Bold, British and an Honest craft beer with fun and adventure.”

“Our mascot Lord Wyn has personality varying from variant to variant, which will connect consumer to the brand,” he added.

Witlinger is brewed with wheat malt and using traditional ale yeast. It is naturally cloudy beer infused with freshly crushed coriander seeds and sweet orange peel. Combining 100 per cent lager malt and a specially selected lager yeast, Witlinger Lager is traditionally brewed and dry hopped with Cascade and Sorachi Ace hops.

“Witlinger Wheat Ale is crisp and refreshing with zesty sweet citrus flavours and aromas balanced by a subtle spiciness from the yeast. It is light at 4.5 per cent alcohol and its fruity character makes it easy to drink at any time of the day,” said Kushwah.

Linking the British origin to its unique selling proposition (USP), he said, “Witlinger offers premium quality craft beer, which is locally made in UK’s Cardiff in small batches, using higher quality ingredients. Witlinger is Glycerine free beer, which goes light on the palate and easy to drink. We are offering best value and experience to consumers or best quality to price ratio.”

Starting from a price of Rs 80-190 a pint, depending on taxes in different states, the company targets people of 25-45 years age group in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, currently on retail and on-premise outlets like pubs and hotels.

Though craft beer is a relatively new category in India, but according to All India Brewers’ Association, it is growing at around 20 per cent per annum.

As the company plans to go domestic, it also expects to see over four-fold jump in its revenue from Rs 12 crore last year to 50 crore in 2017-18. It is also optimistic of doubling its sales from 20,000 cases at present to more than 40,000 cases in a couple of months.

“We see ourselves as no. 1 craft beer in India, offering best experience to the consumer. We will maintain consistency in our products and deliver same taste. We are targeting ‘personalise and localise’ with experiential marketing and capturing feedback, through timely surveys and follow-ups,” said Kushwah, adding, “Craft Beer requires experiential marketing where consumers have to taste the product to enjoy and appreciate the taste. Since, we will be focusing on expansion and creating brand awareness, we will invest everything that is earned in first two years. If we go by market presence, we will be positioned at No. 2 in market,” he added.

Without revealing much about how to finance the expansion plans and it capital structure, he said, “We have E&Y as our investment banker and currently we are in talks with several funds to raise series A.”

According to him the company is able to sustain with the angle funds raised so far, with product movement and cash flowing in through sales. “We are expanding business to new market. For prominent visibility and penetrating furthermore, we are in talks with couple of funds,” he adds.

