M&M launches refreshed Scorpio

Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s second biggest sports utility vehicle maker by sales, has introduced the much-anticipated refreshed Mahindra Scorpio, its iconic SUV, to boost sales in the fiercely competitive growing SUV market in Asia’s third biggest economy.

With a starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh at showroom in Pune, the facelifted Scorpio competes with Tata Safari Storme, the Renault Duster, and the newly launched Renault Captur and the Hyundai Creta in the Indian market.

The new Scorpio, which the company calls “all powerful” comes with higher power and torque, new 6-speed transmission, enhanced performance, imposing styling and luxurious comfort.

Launched in 2002, the Scorpio has sold till date 6 lakh plus units in the country. “During the last six years, Scorpio has been selling an average of 50,000 units every year and during the April-Oct 2017 period sales increased by 9 per cent compared with the same previous period,” Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, auto division at Mahindra and Mahindra told

Financial Chronicle.

Scorpio and Bolero, another popular SUV from Mahindra have been the Mumbai-based auto major’s best selling work horses for a long time.

The new Scorpio is available in 5 variants, namely, S3, S5, S7 (120 bhp), S11 (140 bhp) and S11 (140 bhp with 4WD).

“The Scorpio has pushed the boundaries for Mahindra and created new benchmarks for others ever since its launch in 2002,” Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive

sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

“Today as we launch the new all powerful Scorpio, we have further enhanced its on road presence while retaining its core DNA of power, thrill and adventure. I firmly believe that the consumers will find it a perfect companion for their thrilling and adventurous journeys,” Wadhera added.

The new Scorpio is powered by the mHawk engine which has been enhanced to deliver higher power of 140 bhp and more torque of 320 Nm.

“Its enhanced low-end torque ensures a pleasurable city drive and abundant mid-range torque delivers a pleasurable highway drive,” Nakra said.

Its new 6th generation Borg Warner Turbo Charger makes the drive peppy and responsive all through. The all-new easy shift 6-speed transmission optimises performance, allows cruising on highways and saves fuel.