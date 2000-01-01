Mahindra and Mahindra, which lost race as India’s biggest utility vehicle maker by sales to archrival Maruti Suzuki, expanded its sports utility vehicle portfolio to boost sales.

The Mumbai-based auto major has introduced a new petrol variant of its premium SUV, the XUV500 with a price tag of Rs 15.49 lakh at Delhi showroom. The XUV500 petrol will take on the Jeep Compass petrol which comes with a 1.4-litre turbo engine good for 163hp and the 1.6-litre petrol Hyundai Creta.

The petrol powered XUV500 will be available in a single variant with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan, the company said.

The new XUV500 G AT variant is powered by the indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine that generates 140 HP (103 KW) power and 320 Nm torque.

The XUV500 G AT variant is equipped with a 6-speed automatic transmission with features like the creep function and manual mode option. The portfolio will have a petrol variant along with a wide range of diesel variants.

“Since its launch, the XUV500 has been a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment with a great value proposition plus head-turning style and a plethora of hi-tech features,” Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division at Mahindra & Mahindra told Financial Chronicle.

The introduction of the XUV500 G AT petrol variant will excite consumers, including metro and urban India, who have been eagerly awaiting a petrol option, he pointed out.

“The G AT variant delivers impressive performance that has come to be synonymous with the XUV500,” Nakra boasted. Since its launch in September 2011, Mahindra XUV500 has sold over 2,02,000 units in the country.

Mahindra, which ruled the popular utility vehicle segment in the country for many years, is gearing up to introduce two new launches and refreshes of the existing models to wrest the crown from Maruti Suzuki.

Interestingly, it is the same petrol engine that is exported to UAE and Qatar. Last month, it introduced XUV petrol in UAE priced at 74,900 Dirhams (around Rs 13.24 lakh) and is offering only the automatic transmission version there. It is also planning to introduce the Mahindra XUV500 petrol in Qatar.

