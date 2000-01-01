Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s biggest utility vehicle maker, on Wednesday introduced a facelift version of its flagship sport utility vehicle XUV500 with a target to achieve 25 per cent more monthly sales growth of this vehicle that was first unveiled in 2011.

The ageing Mahindra XUV500 had been facing tough competition from new SUVs like the Tata Hexa, the Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Creta, among other models in the fiercely competitive and price conscious third biggest growing car mart in Asia.

Therefore, the new XUV500 has not only received changes on the outside, but has also been updated in terms of the interiors and the engine.

The price for the updated Mahindra XUV500 starts from Rs 12.32 lakh for the diesel variant and Rs 15.43 lakh for the petrol variant at Mumbai showroom.

The company’s flagship SUV will be available in five diesel variants – W5, W7, W9, and W11 (that also comes with an options pack) – and a petrol variant, G AT. The top most, an automatic variant costs Rs 17.88 lakh.

Till date the Mumbai-headquartered third biggest car maker has sold 2,32,000 units of XUV 500 in seven years.

The updated Mahindra XUV500 comes with a bold new design, plush, luxurious interiors and higher power and torque. It offers a more pleasurable ride through an enhanced suspension, and comes with a quieter cabin. The car will be available from today onward at Mahindra dealerships across India.

“Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment with its great value proposition of head-turning style, aspirational hi-tech features, unmatched performance and best-in-class safety,” he said.

