Mahindra to launch new compact SUV XUV300 in Feb

Mahindra and Mahindra on We-dnesday unveiled the brand name of its much awaited new car as the XUV300 (pronounced as XUV, 3 double ‘Oh’) SUV to regain its lost share to Maruti Suzuki.

The company confirmed that it would launch its all-new subcompact SUV in February next year in the highly price conscious world’s fifth and Asia’s third biggest car mart to take on Maruti Suzuki which had snatched its pole position as utility vehicle maker in the country last fiscal.

Mahindra XUV300 SUV will compete with higher variants of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and will also take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks in India.

Interestingly, the name of the new sub-four-metre SUV, which was known by its S201 codename, is meant to provide an aspirational link to XUV500.

Earlier, the firm had introduced Marazzo MPV and its new flagship, the Alturas G4, the premium SUV. While Mahindra’s compact SUVs like Quanto, TUV300 and the NuvoSport were built on a traditional ladder-frame chassis, the new XUV300 is a monocoque-bodied model, yet another link to the larger, seven-seat XUV500. The company is betting big on the XUV300, which is based on the SsangYong Tivoli’s platform but gets unique body panels and styling.

Mahindra will first introduce the XUV300 with a manual transmission and a front wheel drive train and an automatic later.

Korean SsangYong Tivoli, a globally successful product has sold over 260,000 units in 50 countries since its launch in 2015.

Mahindra has tweaked the suspension setup of the new SUV to better suit Indian roads conditions. The vehicle would be sold in petrol and diesel option. “The XUV300 is our latest offering in the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles, after the Marazzo and the Alturas G4,” Pawan Goenka, managing director at M&M said.

He said the brand’s new breed of vehicles are products of engineering excellence, offer high refinement and are built on global platforms. “The XUV500 enjoys huge equity in consumers’ minds and now with the XUV300, the XUV brand will evolve into a family of vehicles that stands for sophistication with performance,” he boasted.

Rajan Wadhera, president automotive sector at M&M said the XUV300 is an all-new product that is built on a global platform and comes with many segment firsts. “The XUV300’s head-turning, cheetah-inspired design, ‘fun-to-drive’ performance, first-in-class hi-tech features, best-in-class safety and class-defining interiors, make it an exciting & comprehensive package that will find a strong connect and appeal among consumers,” he said.