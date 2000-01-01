JLR opens bookings for new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

Tata Motors-owned British sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover has opened the bookings for the 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport facelift models in India to boost its sales in Asia’s third biggest car mart.

These sports utility vehicles or SUVs will be launched in the country in a couple of months.

Both the SUVs comprising of four trims of 3-litre V6 diesel, 4.4-litre V8 diesel and 3-litre V6 supercharged petrol, 5-litre V8 supercharged petrol variants each will be sold in India.

While the Range Rover Sport comes at a starting price of Rs 99.48 lakh, the Range Rover luxury SUV starts at Rs 1.74 crore at pan India showroom.

These reputed SUVs are expensive in Indian because they are imported from its factory in the UK and attract 100 per cent import duties and other levies. As per the government rule, any car priced $40,000 abroad and brought into the country would attract 100 per cent import duties irrespective of the engine size.

Significantly, both the updated models are part of the 10 new launches the Mumbai-based carmaker has planned for the 2018-19 fiscal year to take on rivals such a market leader Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Volvo cars in the over 40,000 luxury car market annually.

The company earlier said it would introduce 10 new cars for FY19, though it is not looking at entering completely new segments. The new product portfolio could be facelifts or model year changes, the company had said without disclosing details. The 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport sports utility vehicle or SUVs could be booked across all 27 company outlets in the country.

“The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have always offered best-in-class comfort, technologies, refinement and driving pleasure,” Rohit Suri, president and managing director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said.

“With the model year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we have refined and honed our flagship models with technologies and features that have raised the benchmark once again,” he said.

In addition to the host of new and improved design and styling cues the SUVs now also get features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights that are brighter, a new atlas mesh grille design and touch pro duo infotainment system.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also come with new executive class rear seating option that is offerd with power deployable centre console, heated seats with 'Hot-stone' massage function, gesture-controlled sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant's hand movement, air cabin ionisation that cleanses and purifies the cabin air and adaptive cruise control with queue assist.

The diesel models come with the option of a 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged diesel engine that makes about 255 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque and a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 diesel engine that churns out 335 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol engine options include a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 that makes 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque, in addition to the top-spec 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine that makes almost 518 bhp and 625 Nm of peak torque.

All the engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport starting at Rs 43.80 lakh, Range Rover Evoque starting at Rs 51.83 lakh, all-new Discovery starting at Rs 71.38 lakh, the new Range Rover Velar starting at Rs 80.92 lakh, Range Rover Sport starting at Rs 99.48 lakh and Range Rover starting at Rs 1.74 crore. All prices at pan India showroom.

