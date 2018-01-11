Hyundai brings in NextGen Verna

Hyundai Motor, India’s second biggest carmaker by sales on Wednesday introduced two new variants with 1.4 litre new kappa dual VTVT petrol engine in the new 5th generation sedan Verna to boost sales in the fiercely competitive Asia’s third largest car market. What is significant is that the 1.4-litre Hyundai Verna will be Rs 20,000 cheaper than the 1.6-litre version, which will help the carmaker to boost its sagging sales of this model. The car will take on the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Volkswagen Vento.

Volumes of Verna dropped by 48 per cent to merely 1,953 units in December 2017 from 3,751 units sold in November, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam, he apex trade lobby. But it had sold over 6,054 units in September 2017, when it had outsold key rivals Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

The mid-size new Verna with 1.4 litre petrol engine will be offered in two trims: the base E and mid EX variants priced at Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh respectively. Hyundai will continue to offer the 1,591 cc unit on the EX (automatic), SX (manual) and SX (O) [manual + automatic]. The new-gen Verna was launched in August 2017 and since then has been raking in sales for the company. Till date it has received over 30,000 bookings and 2,00,000 enquiries in India and over 10,500 Units of export order from global markets.

“The next generation Verna is a super sedan and has established its supremacy in the market since its launch in August 2017,” boasted Rakesh Srivastava, director-sales & marketing at Hyundai Motor India.

With 1.4 litre kappa dual VTVT petrol engine is the perfect combination of performance and fuel efficiency and showcases Hyundai's commitment to provide products based on customers aspirations, he said. “We are sure this addition will strengthen Verna’s popularity and offer the customers a wider option to own and experience the super sedan,” Srivastava said.

Till now, Verna was only available with the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel powertrains and now with the 1.4-litre petrol, the Verna has become more accessible. The 1.4 litre kappa dual VTVT petrol engine is offered with an output of 100 bhp and 132 Nm of torque. The car comes with the 6-speed manual transmission only.