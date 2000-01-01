After much anticipation, Honda Cars India has launched the second-generation of its most popular sedan, Amaze in India, with an introductory price of Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The compact sedan has been launched in four variants – E, S, V and VX – all of which get dual front airbags, ABS, Isofix child-seat mounts and rear parking sensors as standard. The sedan's prices are expected to increase after the first 20,000 bookings. The car continues to rivals the likes of Volkswagen Ameo, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

“The All New Amaze has been developed keeping the needs and aspirations of Indian customers in mind. It is a big promise from Honda and we are confident that the All-New Amaze will become one of the strongest pillars of HCIL business. This model will create new excitement in the segment and will provide us the opportunity to expand our business across markets.” Said, Honda Cars India (HCIL) President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi.

“Starting with new Amaze we will be launching three new products this fiscal. In the next three years we will bring another three new models in India,” He added.

Under the hood, the 1.2-litre petrol and 100hp, 1.5-litre diesel engines are unchanged, along with the five-speed manual, the diesel engine now gets the option of a CVT automatic, just like the petrol did on the previous-gen model. However, the output figures on the diesel-CVT combo have been reduced by 20hp and 40Nm, taking total output to 80hp and 160Nm of torque. ARAI rated fuel efficiencies for the variants are 19.5kpl for the petrol-manual, 19.0kpl for the petrol-automatic, 27.8kpl for the diesel-manual and 23.8kpl for the diesel-automatic.

On the interior though, the new Honda Amaze is much nicer as compared to its predecessor. It now gets a larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad-2 with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also gets a start-stop button, automatic climate control and as we mentioned earlier, the CVT variants get paddle shifters too. There is also more space in the cabin as compared to earlier and that is mainly due to a longer wheelbase. The new Honda Amaze also gets a fold-down central armrest for the rear passengers and rear AC vents.

After Maruti Dzire AMT, Honda is the second automaker to offer a diesel-automatic combination in this segment. As far as the price is concerned, the new Honda Amaze is offered at the same price as its competitors like the Hyundai Xcent (Rs 5.46-8.57 lakh), Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Rs 5.56-9.43 lakh) and Ford Aspire (Rs 5.71-8.46 lakh) (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). However, while the top-spec diesel-CVT Amaze undercuts the top-spec Dzire AMT by more than Rs 40,000, it misses out on kits like a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation, a reverse camera and cruise control, which are available on the top-spec VX manual variant.

