Ford launches Endeavour SUV with panoramic sunroof

American car giant Ford has introduced the electric panoramic sunroof to the features list of its sports utility vehicle or SUV Ford Endeavour in a bid to make it a better value for money and boost sales.

Priced at Rs 29.57 lakh at Delhi showroom, this new feature is offered on the mid-variant 2.2-litre Endeavour. The Endeavour competes with the segment-leader Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and the Isuzu MU-X in the competitive and price conscious Indian market.

Of late sales of Ford Endeavour have not been picking up. It sold just 326 units in December 2017, down from 912 units it had sold in December last year, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Also, during April-December, sales plunged to 5,085 units, down from 5,271 units it sold in the same period last year.

Apart from the electric panoramic sunroof there are no new addition made to the Endeavour, both in terms of cosmetic or mechanical departments. The other two variants - 2.2 litre 4X2 AT Trend and 3.2 litre 4X4 AT Titanium, also remain unchanged.

“Being the most awarded vehicle in its segment, Ford Endeavour truly surpasses what consumers expect from a premium SUV,” Vinay Raina, executive director, marketing, sales and service at Ford India, said.

The model is powered by a 2.2-litre (2,198 cc) Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that makes a maximum of 158 bhp and develops a peak torque of 385 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard and comes in only front-wheel-drive version.

In fact, the SUV returns an ARAI claimed fuel economy of 12.62 kmpl. The top-end variant, which also gets the panoramic sun-roof, is powered by a 3.2-liter Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel engine that makes 197 bhp and 470 Nm of torque and is mated to the same 6-speed automatic transmission. It delivers fuel efficiency of 10.91 kmpl.

This variant comes with an intelligent four-wheel drive and a first-in-segment advanced Terrain Management System to help drivers navigate the challenging terrain with ease and confidence.

This latest generation of the Ford Endeavour was launched in India in early 2016 and it has been selling some decent numbers in the premium full-size SUV space.

The SUV comes with bold and aggressive design language, featuring Ford's signature chrome grille with projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The cabin features plush, premium interiors with more than 30 storage spaces, multiple power outlets and flexible seating and cargo space of up to 2,010-litres. The SUV also features Ford's famous in-car connectivity system - SYNC 3 with an eight-inch touchscreen, which allows you to use voice commands to control music, place and receive calls, among others.

Post GST cess announcement, Ford increased the price of the Endeavour in India, in September 2017 and the range now starts at Rs 25.64 lakh at Delhi showroom.

michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com