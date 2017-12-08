Emami acquires 30% stake in Helios

Emami Limited, the FMCG flagship of the diversified Emami group on Thursday acquired 30 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, makers of the fast-growing male grooming brand “The Man Company” for an undisclosed amount. The strategic investment or the acquisition of stake by Emami assumed significance in the wake of the fact that it marks Emami’s entry into the fast growing online male grooming segment, top company officials said.

Interestingly, “The Man Company”(TMC) offers a head-to-toe range of premium men’s grooming products in bath & body, beard management, shaving & perfumes category. The products are currently sold online majorly through the company's own website. All the products are based on premium essential oils and are free of harmful chemicals.

“We are very happy to announce this exciting partnership with Helios. We are quite impressed with the founders & their passion to make this business a success since its inception. Rapidly growing male grooming portfolio supported by digital marketing & online sales is an emerging growth segment in the FMCG space. This investment is in line with the company’s strategy of leveraging online opportunities brought about by rapid digitalisation which is the future and will also help us to be present in the premium end of growing male grooming segment,” said Harsha V Agarwal, director, Emami Ltd.

Significantly, male grooming products are becoming increasingly popular and the market is witnessing a rapid growth. Indian men are becoming more and more conscious about their looks and they want to look well groomed and physically more appealing to get more attention and stand out in a clutter. Emami is currently present in the male grooming segment through its brands Fair and Handsome and HE.