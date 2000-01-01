Eicher Trucks targets e-comm with new vehicles

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles, on Wednesday introduced a range of light and medium duty trucks, aggressively targeting the fast-growing e-commerce industry.

The five new variants in the Pro 1000 and Pro 3000 series range are Pro 1110, Pro 1110XP, Pro 1110XP, Pro 3012/3014 and Pro 3015.

These vehicles are specifically designed keeping in view the specific needs of the sector from long haul to short haul and last mile delivery.

The new variants offer a 24-feet long cargo body. Other benefits include higher volume space index with best-in-class payload and fuel efficiency, offering maximum profitability to the customer, the company claimed.

Delivering high power and torque, the trucks also offer a cost-effective run with the longest service interval of 50,000 km.

VE Commercial Vehicles is a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors. It competes with market leader Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra & Mahindra in Asia’s third biggest economy.

“The e-commerce industry in India is growing at an exponential rate of 50 per cent every year and we believe in serving our customers by providing them with the right and practical solutions for their requirements,” Shyam Maller, executive vice president, light and medium duty trucks and buses at VE Commercial Vehicles, told Financial Chronicle.

In April-October 2017, the industry sold 44,000 units of light and medium duty commercial vehicles in the country. Eicher brand sales were flat in the same period at 14,000 units.

While the industry sales grew by 10.7 per cent at 7,800 units in October, sales jumped to 35.7 per cent in September due to Dussera and Diwali festivals occurring in the same month, Maller said.

“Going by the trend so far, the light and medium duty commercial vehicle market in the country is expected to end the fiscal year with a single digit growth but below double-digit, clocking an average of 6,000 units monthly from November to March 2017,” he said.

VE Commercial Vehicles sold 5,228 units in October 2017, compared to 4,560 units in October 2016, recording a growth of 14.6 per cent. This includes 5,166 units of Eicher brand and 62 units of Volvo brand.