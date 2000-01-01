Ducati brings 959 Panigale Corse superbike for Rs 15 lakh

Ducati, the luxury Italian motorcycle brand owned by German Volkswagen Group, on Tuesday introduced the special edition of Ducati 959 Panigale Corse superbike in India, priced at Rs 15.20 lakh at pan-India showroom.

The brand is taking advantage of the festive season to aggressively market its superbikes, as Diwali season accounts for about 15-20 per cent of the total two-wheeler annual sales in the country.

The edition gets a dedicated livery inspired by the Ducati Corse MotoGP colours that graces the Desmosedici GP 18 bikes ridden by Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo. The version also comes with contrast finished black wheels to complement the new paint scheme. Bookings for the Ducati 959 Panigale Corse have been opened and the superbike is about Rs 67,000 more expensive than the standard version.

“The Panigale has always been the definite Ducati superbike that allows biking enthusiasts to have an unparalleled experience on a race track,” Sergi Canovas, managing director at Ducati India, said.

The 959 Panigale embodies absolute excellence through the advanced electronics package that inspires confidence and allows riders to explore the limit, he pointed out.

“In this special Corse livery, the 959 looks much more special and unique as the paint scheme is inspired by the colours of our MotoGP bike, the Desmosedici GP 18,” Canovas boasted.

Apart from the paint scheme the company has made no mechanical changes in the Ducati 959 Panigale Corse. The supersport continues to draw power from the Euro 4 compliant 955 cc Superquadro engine that churns out 150 bhp and has a 102 Nm of peak torque, and it is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The brand which competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships, sold 55,871 bikes globally in calendar year 2017.