Droom.in, an automobile marketplace led by Sandeep Aggarwal has raised $30 million in Series D, led by Toyota Tsusho Corporation (member Toyota Group) and co-led by Digital Garage of Japan.

The company has also signed MOU with Toyota to expand internationally. They are joined by Ellison Investments, an Asia-based investment manager, as well as many existing investors and a number of prominent institutional investors and family offices from China, Hong Kong and SE Asia in this round.

The company is also backed by Lightbox, Beenext and Beenos. Since its inception in April 2014, the company has raised more than 90 million in external funding.

The newly raised funds will be used to further strengthen Droom’s domination in the online automobiles marketplace segment in India, where it currently owns nearly 70% market share, as well as to make its ecosystem service tools more scalable and to expand its international presence. The company will also invest heavily in further developing its Machine learning and AI capabilities and build 100x larger scale.

With 27.3 million visitors, Droom has acquired 70 per cent of the online automobile market share in India, generating close to $700 million in gross revenue and $15 million in net revenue with the listed GMV of $3.5bn.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, said, “We were impressed that Droom has rapidly established its leadership position as the largest online marketplace to buy and sell automobiles in India. We and Droom are sharing the same vision, bringing trust and transparency to transactions of automobiles.

According to Sandeep Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Droom, it has seen tremendous growth over the past three and half years in terms of adoption by buyers/sellers, number of categories and listings, geographical presence, and GMV/transactions. It has irrevocably changed how automobiles are bought and sold online by creating robust tech and AI bases Ecosystem services tools fit for the 21st century. “These tools focus on trust, transparency, pricing, and convenience,” he said

radhika.vashisht@mydigitalfc.com