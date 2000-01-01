Austrian sports bike brand KTM, Europe’s biggest motorcycle makers by sales and the fastest growing sports motorcycle brand in India, has launched its KTM 125 Duke ABS in the country priced at Rs 1.18 lakh in Delhi showroom. The Pune-headquartered Bajaj Auto, India’s second largest motorcycle maker, has 48 per cent stake in KTM.

The new KTM 125 Duke ABS is the off-road bike maker’s most affordable street-naked offering for the Indian bike market. At present, there is no direct rival to the new KTM motorcycle and it is the most powerful and premium 125cc motorcycle on sale.

However, price wise, the KTM 125 Duke competes against the Yamaha R15 V3.0 at Rs 1.27 lakh, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V ABS at Rs 1.11 lakh and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 at Rs 1.12 lakh in the two-wheeler space. With the features on offer, the 125 Duke is undoubtedly one of the most performance-oriented 125cc motorcycles in India. “KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride,” Amit Nandi, president (probiking) at Bajaj Auto, said.

He said the 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing. The company recently launch­ed the ABS and non-ABS versions of its 200 Duke.

Unlike the international-spec motorcycle, which takes design cues from the new KTM 390 Duke, the India-spec 125 Duke shares its styling with the KTM Duke 200, which recently got equipped with ABS. The new KTM 125 Duke is the first 125cc segment motorcycle in India to feature ABS, which will be mandatory for all two-wheelers above 125cc capacity from April 1, 2019.

Technically, the Duke 125 falls just under the 125cc limit and did not require ABS, but it must have been easier for KTM to fit the bike with ABS which was already developed for it, rather than developing a brand new CBS (combined brake system) for the KTM 200 Duke.