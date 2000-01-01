Audi launches Q5

Audi, India’s third German luxury car maker by sales, on Thursday replaced its best-selling sports utility vehicle or SUV Audi Q5, with the more sophisticated all-new second generation Audi Q5 in India to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest economy.

Sold in two trims, while the Premium Plus Audi Q5 is priced at Rs 53.25 lakh, the top-spec trim called Technology Audi Q5 costs Rs 57.60 lakh at pan India showroom. Compared to the outgoing model that was priced between Rs 49.44-Rs 55.92 lakh, prices have increased by Rs 3.81 lakh for the base model and by Rs 1.68 lakh for the top-spec variant.

The new Q5 SUV will compete against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC ((Rs 48.11-52.13 lakh), BMW X3 (Rs 49.10-54.00 lakh) as well as the newly launched Volvo XC60 (Rs 55.90 lakh) in the country.

The new Audi Q5 combines the sportiness of an Audi sedan with a multifaceted character and a highly intuitive interior, the Mumbai-based automaker boasted. “Whether it is connectivity, efficiency or driver assistance systems, the new Audi Q5 once again sets standards in its segment,” Rahil Ansari, head at Audi India told Financial Chronicle.

With the all-wheel drive quattro system, a highly efficient engine, a suspension with damper control and a comprehensive line-up of infotainment systems, the new Audi Q5 proves to be the perfect vehicle in its segment, he pointed out.

This is the first launch of the company in 2018 and the car will be assembled at the Volkswagen factory in Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The Audi Q5 model has been quite a success story for Audi, with every third Quattro-equipped car sold being a Q5. So a lot work has gone in to perfectly fill in its predecessor’s rather large shoes.

The all new Q5 is based on the MLB EVO platform, the same one that the Q7 is based on. This has allowed the engineers to make it longer, wider and taller than the previous one. It also weighs 90 kilos lighter, which is good news for fuel economy and performance as the power is increased by 8 per cent and fuel efficiency by 20 per cent.

The new Q5 is powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine which churns out 190 horsepower and 400 Nm toque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that sends power to all-four-wheels via Audi’s Quattro system.

In fact, the new Q5 is five cars in one. The five drive modes, which come as standard are Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Automatic and Off-Road. It can sprint from 0-100 kph in flat 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 218 km per hour. Its claimed fuel efficiency is 17 km per litre, according to ARAI certification.

In terms of kit, both the trims get the Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument cluster and an 8.3-inch free-standing screen for the MMI system with navigation that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. An in-car Wi-Fi hotspot comes with the top-spec trim. “The year 2018 will be the year of progression at Audi and the launch of the new Audi Q5 is the perfect example of this,” Ansari said.

