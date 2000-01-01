Amway bets big on cookware with Amway Queen

Amway India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Michigan (US)-based $8.8 billion Amway, one of the largest direct selling companies in the world with presence in over 100 countries and territories, is betting big on its newly launched cookware range, being marketed under Amway Queen brand. And that’s not without a reason. Amway Queen, the premium cookware range from the stable of Amway India, which was rolled out in January, this year, has already notched up a topline of over Rs 100 crore riding on the growing demand from the health-conscious consumers, looking for a cookware range which allows tasty and nutritious cooking, top company officials said.

“We are excited and proud to have hit the Rs 100-crore milestone within 10 months of the launch. It gives us confidence that we are headed in the right direction. Based on the consumer feedback, we will be introducing new utensils in the coming year that reflect the unique cooking experience with Amway Queen. Our target is to achieve a leadership position within the premium cookware segment in the next one year,” said Sundip Shah, chief marketing officer, Amway India.

The 5-piece Amway Queen Cookware set is aesthetically designed and comprises of a 4-liter stock pot with lid, a 2-liter saucepan with lid, and 1.5-liter sauté pan with lid and an extra lid & stock pot steamer as accessories. The range is being manufactured at the company’s manufacturing plant at Nilakottai in the Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.

Shah said, “Over the last few years, widening of the product basket has been one of the key strategic areas for Amway India to spur growth in the country, besides infrastructure upgradation, increased consumer access strategy, experiential marketing & brand awareness. The cookware range was specially created to cater to the niche segment of premium cookware in India which is seeing traction with young India’s preference towards wellness quotient of products and rapidly growing awareness about the nutritional requirements. The cookware range was developed considering the Indian food habits and cooking practices.”

Amway Queen enables cooking with much less water and almost zero oil as compared to a conventional cookware range. Its VITALOK technology helps lock-in the moisture which further helps to preserve the taste and nutrition of the food. Furthermore, the OPTITEMP technology helps in improving heat distribution on every kind of cook-top. Its multi-layer structure and OPTITEMP base makes almost Zero Oil cooking possible. The food cooks evenly and quickly over medium to slow temperature, saving time and energy. It is also backed by a 30-year warranty and is available across the country.

Ajay Khanna, category head, wellness, Amway India, on his parts, said, “Today’s consumers equate brands with experiences. We have leveraged our direct selling model to have meaningful conversations with our consumers on the product benefits by using live cooking demonstrations as the main tool to bring the healthy cooking benefits to life as well as witness the benefits of the cookware. We have conducted more than 1000 live demonstrations to give a live experience of the product to the consumers which yielded good results for Amway Queen.”

