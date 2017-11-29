Amazon Saheli to empower women entrepreneurs
  Wednesday, 29 November 2017
New Delhi

Amazon India announced the launch of Amazon Saheli, a new pioneering program aimed at empowering and enabling women entrepreneurs across the country to sell their products on the Amazon.in marketplace. In collaboration with notable organisations that work to encourage women entrepreneurship, the program is in line with Amazon India’s vision to transform the way India sells. Currently, the partner organisations include SEWA (Self-Employed Women Association) and Impulse Social Enterprise. Amazon Saheli, in collaboration with its partner organizations, will offer women entrepreneurs’ access to nationwide customers on the Amazon India marketplace, the most visited and transacted marketplace in India.

Thousands of women entrepreneurs associated with these partner organisations will be able to offer their products to Amazon.in customers through a dedicated storefront, ‘The Saheli Store’.  The store will feature unique products produced locally by these women entrepreneurs. Initially comprising handicrafts, apparel, handbags and home décor items, the store will gradually scale up to on-board women entrepreneurs selling in different product categories. Besides offering the registered women entrepreneurs an unparalleled reach to customers, Amazon Saheli will help them gain world-class logistics and fulfilment facilities to help their businesses soar. Women entrepreneurs under the program will be able to enjoy a slew of benefits such as subsidized referral fees, free imaging & cataloging during launch, account management & post launch support and enhanced discoverability & differentiation of products through specialized storefronts.

Gopal Pillai, director & GM, Seller Services, Amazon India said, “As a part of our commitment to transform how India buys and sells by enabling small entrepreneurs to scale up, we have now focused on the challenges faced by Indian women entrepreneurs to gain visibility and access to resources. Through Amazon Saheli we aim to bring a change in the lives of thousands of women entrepreneurs with the help of our partners.”

Speaking on the initiative, Reema Nanavati who leads SEWA said, “We at SEWA believe in young women’s’ entrepreneurship using e-commerce.”

Amazon Saheli will be conducting extensive training and skill development workshops to help women entrepreneurs understand nuances related to online selling and, develop skills & capabilities necessary to grow their business on Amazon.in. The training workshops will include sessions on listing of products, imaging & cataloging, packaging & shipping, inventory & account management and customer service.

