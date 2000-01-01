BMW, Indian second biggest German luxury carmaker by sales, on Monday expanded its product portfolio by introducing the all new second generation BMW X4, a sports activity coupe to take on archrival Mercedes-Benz and others.

Produced at its Chennai factory, the top end BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport is priced at Rs 65.90 lakh while base variant BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport costs Rs. 60.60 lakh at pan India showroom. The petrol variant called BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport is priced at Rs 63.50 lakh.

The second-generation BMW X4 is being imported to India as completely knocked down (CKD) version and is assembled in BMW’s Chennai plant. This has allowed BMW to price the vehicle aggressively.

The new BMW X4 does not have a direct rival in the Indian market but it is likely to compete against the Range Rover Evoque, Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC in the segment.

The Bavarian automaker never launched the first-generation version of the BMW X4 in India. The all-new, second-generation BMW X4 is the first X4 model to be launched in the Indian market.

The model is only available in the M Sport X trim.

The base variant the BMW X4 xDrive20d M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 190 Bhp.

The top-end variant the BMW X4 xDrive30d M Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel engine. It generates a maximum power of 265 Bhp.

There is also a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine available with the BMW X4 xDrive30i M Sport that generates a maximum of 252 Bhp.

All the engine options get the 8-speed automatic transmission. The variants are X-Drive version, which means that the power goes to all the four wheels.

“BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) category and the latest addition to this hugely successful family is the all-new BMW X4 belonging to the Sports Activity Coupé segment,” Hans-Christian Baertels, president at BMW Group India said.

Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the hallmark features of a BMW X model with the sporting elegance of a coupé, would be proven an instant hit in this class and would become a trend-setter, he boasted.

“The all-new BMW X4 underscores its individual character with superior driving dynamics, standout exterior design accentuating the car’s sporting instincts, a refined premium ambience in the interior and leading-edge technologies,” Baertels pointed out.

BMW also offers the four drive modes with the all-new BMW X4. It gets Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The M Sport X trim of the BMW X4 adds visual changes to the car and makes it look much more aggressive. It gets side skirts, a rear diffuser element, large 19-inch alloy wheels, dual exhaust and a roof-mounted spoiler.

On the inside, the BMW X4 gets sporty bucket seats. It also gets BMW’s M-Design steering wheel with M-Badging.

The list of features includes a panoramic sunroof, electric tailgate, adaptive suspension, BMW iDrive system with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-speaker surround sound speaker from Harman Kardon, and heads-up display.

The all-new BMW X4 is based on the CLAR platform. It reduces the weight of the SUV-Coupe by around 50 kg and it has also become 81mm longer and 37mm wider than the previous generation car.

