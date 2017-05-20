Sliceoflife: Go where you are celebrated

Humans are social animals. We like to exist in groups, the earliest group that we become a part of, being the families that we are born into. It is here that we learn to relate to the rest of the world. If children grow up in a fairly stable home, with their primary needs of food, clothing, shelter and secondary needs like love and nurturing being met, then chances are they develop into well-adjusting adults.



In every family however, there comes a time, when the little ones grow up, become young adults and find a need to assert themselves. The amount of freedom that they get to do so, depends on what kinds of parents they have. A 2017 Malayalm movie CIA (Comrade in Arms) by Amal Neerad that I watched recently, elucidated this wonderfully. If you intend watching this movie then please skip the paragraphs to follow as they contain spoilers.



Aji Mathew, played by Dulquer Salman, is an average Kerala youngster, submerged in politics, a hardcore communist. His father is also a politician, but of the complete opposite ideology. Even though Aji’s antics — like leading a communist rally to protest outside the minister’s house — embarrasses his father politically, as his father supports the minister, the father says that there is complete freedom for each one in his house to practice what he believes in. When Aji gets arrested for picking a fight with private bus operator, his father is right there with the lawyer, and he helps him get out.



The film explores several issues like politics, love, family relationships, with fluid well-composed artistic frames that seamlessly move from one scene to the other. Aji falls in love with an NRI girl and he decides to enter the United States of America illegally. The film also highlights the massive issue of illegal immigrants and the dangers that they face.



Aji meets a Sri-Lankan and they join a group of people which include a family and a large part of the movie is shot in Mexico, where this group travels through the treacherous deserts to enter the United States, escaping the hawk like watch of the border authorities.



In every group, be it birds, animals or humans, there are group dynamics that come into play. This is what potential MBA candidates are screened for, in group discussions on a pre-determined topic which is mandatory for admission into most management colleges.



In the movie, amongst the little group of people Aji and his Sri Lankan friend emerge as natural leaders. There is every likelihood of Aji losing his life but he risks it all, even as his father and mother back home await to hear news of him. Finally after a series of nail biting, edge-of-the-seat incidents, he makes it across the border only to find that the love of his life, for whom he undertook this massive a journey, staking his very life, has decided to get married to somebody else. Aji is heart-broken but his father tells him to attend the wedding, as he has travelled all the way for that and he asks him to show the world what he is made of. Aji goes to her wedding with his head held high and tells her that he believes in keeping up his word, just like most of those from the place he comes from.



Aji, along with another Indian girl gets deported to India and both decide that they never again want to go back to America. There is a subtle untold suggestion that even though there is much glamour, riches and comforts in the United States of America, it is Indian bonds which are unbreakable and true.



In almost all countries, illegal immigrants are treated with contempt and disdain. There are warning signs on borders saying that you can be arrested if you enter the country without authorisation. Most people leave everything that is familiar behind and go in search of a better life, to what they perceive as the land of freedom and lands where dreams come true. The hardships in their own country is unbearable.



But often what is forgotten is that the cherished dream can turn into a nightmare. A strong family or a strong network of supporters can help you get through your worst days. Even if everything looks hopeless, if you are among people who love you, who believe in you, you will get through this too, just like our protagonist Aji, whose father gives him courage.



If our journeys take us to places where we are celebrated, not just tolerated, our lives become richer. And if we have loved ones who believe in us, we have to consider ourselves lucky.



(Preeti Shenoy is the author of eight bestselling books,the latest being a fiction titled It’s All In The Planets)



