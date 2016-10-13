Utkarsh raises Rs 395 crore to up domestic holding

Varanasi-based Utkarsh Micro Finance, which is in the process of becoming a Small Finance Bank (SFB), has infused fresh equity capital by raising Rs 395 crore from eight domestic investors. With this, domestic holding has gone up to 51 per cent.Eight investors - HDFC Ergo General Insurance Co. Ltd, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd., Shriram Life Insurance Co. Ltd, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and private equity funds such as Arpwood Investments and Faering Capital participated in the round.Earlier, foreign investors, including IFC, Norwegian Micro Finance Initiative(NMI), CDC Group, Mauritius-based Lok Capital and Aavishkar Goodwell had 85 per cent stake in the company. As per the guidelines for Small Finance Banks, an entity should have a majority domestic equity holding. With the infusion of fresh equity, the foreign investors hold 48.5 per cent and the domestic investors and promoters hold 51 per cent.Utkarsh is also in the process of completing secondary transactions by providing complete/partial exit to few funds like NMI, which have been part of company’s growth for more than five years.“The current round of investment from 8 reputed institutions reflects the confidence of the investors in the company and its management and also on the SFB operating model. The funds will be used to expand further business, particularly in introducing new banking products. The investment will take care of capital requirements for the next 3-4 years,” Govind Singh, MD and CEO, Utkarsh Micro Finance.Utkarsh Micro Finance is the only entity to receive the Small Finance Bank licence in the Hindi heartland of UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The company began its operations in September 2009 and within a span of seven years is launching the Small Finance Bank.It has a customer base of 1.2 million and a loan portfolio of over Rs.1750 crore. It started with credit under Joint Liability Group (JLG) Model. Today, the company has products like Micro Enterprises Loans (MEL), Affordable Housing Loans (AHL) and Micro Pension products. Utkarsh wants to grow its clientele to over 10 million customers by 2021.