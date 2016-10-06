Stress ahead in loans against property for NBFCs

The delinquencies in loan against property (LAP) portfolios of non-banking financial institutions can significantly rise in one year, finds India Ratings and Research. Adopting tighter credit appraisal systems and keeping liquidity buffers will help NBFCs mitigate their risks.In the next four quarters delinquencies in the LAP portfolio of a few NBFCs may even exceed five per cent on a static basis or about three times of the levels in FY14. The signs of early stress are clearly visible in the LAP business loan pools assessed by Ind-Ra, indicated by a sharp rise in 90 days past due (dpd) delinquencies for some of the large players. A combination of stagnant property prices especially in metros and large cities, which are the primary markets for medium and large ticket LAP, and a squeeze on refinancing are the main reasons behind the stress, said Harshal Patkar, analyst, financial institutions, India Ratings and Research.According to Ind-Ra, many NBFCs had diluted the use of risk mitigation practices to expand loan portfolio in the face of intensive competition. Non-residential properties, including industrial, commercial, freehold land and unoccupied residential property were increasingly accepted as collaterals. This proportion could go as high as 30 per cent of the portfolio for some players. While LTVs are lower for non-residential properties, realisation on liquidation is also lower for these properties.SME loans pool acquired by asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) through non-residential collaterals also indicates a poor recovery at 25 per cent of principal outstanding (POS).In most cases, the NBFCs had outsourced property valuation to third-party valuation companies. The methodologies followed are not standardised yet. The illiquid nature of the real estate market also makes monitoring the prices of collaterals on an ongoing basis a challenging and costly affair, said Patkar.In the current environment where the outlook for an increase in property prices is subdued, adequate recovery through liquidation in a time-bound manner could be challenging, finds Ind-Ra. “Housing sales have been sluggish because of trust deficit between consumers and developers. Unless RERA and other pro-consumer policies come into play, buyers will continue to be wary, ‘ said Anuj Puri, chairman and country head, JLL India.Ind-Ra advises NBFCs tighter credit appraisal systems for better asset quality. NBFCs with strong credit appraisal processes and practices to assess borrowers’ cash flow, prudent LTV ratios, geographically diversified portfolio, standardised valuation practices and largely residential mortgage loans would fare well on asset quality metrics.NBFCs are expected to maintain a high proportion of equity and liquidity buffers. These buffers should be in line with the quality of loan portfolio, to absorb unforeseen losses and delay in repayments. Further, if the contractual tenure for LAP loans is long, the refinance risk will get mitigated.