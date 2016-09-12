SBI pares term deposit rates

The interest rate on one-year retail fixed deposits seems to be heading to the sub-7 per cent zone. Domestic bulk term deposit of Rs 1 crore and above is already 6.75 per cent, with effect from April 27.SBI has revised one-year domestic term deposit rate to 7.15 per cent for deposits below Rs 1 crore with effect from September 1. An SBI official confirmed the rate revision to FC.Interest rates for bank fixed deposits have come down sharply from 9 to 10 per cent offered a couple of years back. Most mainstream banks are today offering interest rates of 8 per cent or less, only co-operative banks are offering higher rates, said a financial planner.Effective September 1, SBI cut the interest rate of retail term deposits for 1-3 years to 7.15 per cent from 7.25 per cent; 7.25 per cent from 7.50 per cent for 465 days to two yeara and also 7.25 per cent from 7.50 per cent for two years to less than three years.The bank kept the retail term deposit rates unchanged for 7 to 45 days at 5.50 per cent; 46 to 79 days at 6.50 per cent; 180 to 210 days at 6.75 per cent and 211 days to less than a year at 7 per cent. The retail term deposit rate for 3 to 5 years and 5 to 10 years were also kept unchanged at 7 per cent and for senior citizens above 65 at 7.25 per cent.SBI also revised the fixed deposit rates for the senior citizens for these three tenures with effective rates from September 1 being 7.40 per cent from 7.50 per cent for 1 year to 455-day period, 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent for 465 days to two years and also 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent for two years to less than 3 years.The downward revision in the interest rates is the second in this year, the first being on April 27, when the one-year fixed deposit rate was revised from 7.5 per cent to 7.25 per cent.Premature penalty for retail term deposits up to Rs 5 lakh will be ‘nil’ provided the deposits have remained with the bank for at least seven days.