Rising pile

Fear continues to stalk the corner offices and board rooms of prominent PSU banks already encumbered with rising gross non-performing assets (NPAs). The arrests of former chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Agarwal and other top officials--including former deputy managing director OV Bundellu, former executive director SKV Srinivasan and former general manager RS — Sridhar late last month have created a fear psychosis in top echelons of bank management. This is reminiscent of how the bureaucracy was persecuted after the 2G and coal scams, where top notch bureaucrats were either arrested or charge-sheeted, leading to an all-round policy paralysis.



In fact, sources close to developments revealed to FC that bankers are loathe to approving and disbursing loans for fear of prosecution and harassment at a later date after retirement. On Monday, as many as 10 chairmen of state-owned banks met finance minister Arun Jaitley to convey him that a banking paralysis has set in after the IDBI Bank arrests, much like the earlier policy paralysis.



The bank bosses asked the finance minister to go easy on such aggressive probes by investigating agencies that may acquire the hue of witch-hunt. The problem of stressed loans has many contours and the arrests of top bankers have cast a huge shadow over the banking system and their credit lines.



The mountain of bad loans is only rising at public sector banks. Capitaline data shows bad loans for 26 public sector banks have risen by 57 per cent to Rs 6.20 lakh crore as on December 31, 2016 from a year ago. This come in line with the predictions made by the financial stability report (FSR) of the central bank that had warned of bad loans rising further, and public sector banks being the worst hit.



The FSR released in December said the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) for the banking system are expected to rise to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 from 9.1 per cent in September. This ratio, under the baseline scenario of economic growth, could rise to 10.1 per cent by March 2018.



State Bank of India (SBI) saw a 48.6 per cent rise in NPAs to Rs 72,791.73 crore from the previous year. While Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) bad loans increased 38 per cent to Rs 55,627 crore, and Bank of Baroda saw a 8.6 per cent increase to Rs 42,642 crore. Bad loans in the banking sector have surged a steep 135 per cent in the past two years.



However, there are a few black sheep that warrants caution from investors. While gross NPAs are high for most banks, for some net NPAs too are in double digits for the December-16 quarter, such as United Bank of India (net NPA at 10.62 per cent), Bank of Maharashtra (net NPA at 10.67 per cent), Indian Overseas Bank (net NPA at 14.32 per cent), IDBI Bank (9.61 per cent), Oriental Bank of Commerce (9.68) and Dena Bank (9.52 per cent).



The gross NPAs also have doubled for some banks and was at a whopping 22.42 per cent for Indian Overseas Bank, followed by UCO Bank (17 per cent), IDBI Bank (15.61 per cent), United Bank of India (15.98 per cent), Bank of Maharashtra (15 per cent), Dena Bank (14.79 per cent) and Central Bank of India (14 per cent).



What makes matters worse is that the rise in bad loans comes at a time when the growth in advances is falling for them.



Karthik Srinivasan, group head-financial sector ratings, Icra, told FC, “Asset quality continues to remain a big concern for public sector banks that have the net NPA in double digits. Going forward, the numbers could worsen, impacting their profitability in Q4. In the first three quarters, the interest rates were declining, which helped banks make treasury gains but now rates are firming up.



With the economic recovery remaining weak and the various restructuring schemes not being able to yield the desired results, the outlook on profitability is muted.”



“There will be a rise in credit cost. Also a rise in interest rates could lead to mark-to-market provisioning on the banks investment portfolio, thereby impacting the banks profitability in Q4,” said Srinivasan.



The RBI launched a clean up exercise called asset quality review (AQR) in December 2015 and asked banks to provide for three kinds of loans—non-performing assets (NPAs) that they had not recognised yet; loans given to projects where the dates of commencement of commercial operations had passed but the projects had failed to take off; and restructured loans. The banking sector’s NPAs rose sharply as a result of this stricter NPA recognition standards.



Dun & Bradstreet, in a report, said that while the additions to bad loans will slow down in 2017, banks’ credit cost is likely to remain high due to the higher provisioning requirement. Resultantly, the banking sector’s overall profitability is likely to remain subdued in 2017. This could lead to depletion of revenue reserves, particularly for weaker public sector banks and hamper their ability to service coupon obligations on Basel 3-compliant Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds.



The vicious cycle of tepid economic growth, corporate earnings slowdown, depressed profitability and subdued investor appetite are likely to lead to a situation where PSBs will be severely challenged to raise the required capital to comply with the Basel 3 requirements.



