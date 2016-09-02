Reserve Bank revises norms for sale of bad assets

In order to help banks sell their bad loans without the fear of inquiries from Central Vigilance Commission and Central Bureau of Investigation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday revised the norms in this regard. The revised guidelines set the procedure that banks have to follow for selling their stressed assets.However, it discouraged banks to be majority investors in security receipts issued by bad loan buyers by increasing the provisioning beyond stipulated investment limits.As per the new norms, banks will have to put in place a board-approved policy on sale of bad loans to securitisation companies and other entities. The committee of the board is required to conduct periodic reviews (at least once in a year) of their stressed asset portfolio and decide on the proposed course of action for resolving the portfolio in terms of recovery policy. During such reviews, the bank will have to identify the assets which will be offered for sale and maintain an authenticated list of such bad assets.In order to bring down the vintage of bad loans sold by banks as well as to enable faster debt aggregation by asset reconstruction companies (ARC), prospective buyers interested in buying a specific stressed asset may offer a bid to the bank.“If the asset features in the list of assets for sale maintained by the bank, and if the aforesaid bidder offers more than the minimum percentage specified in the bank’s policy (say, 30 percent of outstanding loan) in the form of cash, the bank shall be required to publicly call for counter bids from other prospective buyers, on comparable terms. Once bids are received, the bank shall first invite the SC/RC, if any, which has already acquired highest significant stake to match the highest bid,” RBI said in a notification.However, the order of preference to sell the asset shall be first to the ARC which has already acquired highest significant stake. Second preference should be the original bidder and last preference should be to the highest bidder during the counter bidding process.“Bank will have the following two options — sell the asset to winning bidder or if the bank decides not to sell the asset to the winning bidder it will be required to make immediate provision on the account to the extent of the higher of the discount on the book value quoted by the highest bidder; and the provisioning required as per extant asset classification and provisioning norms,” RBI said.The regulator has directed that with effect from April 1, 2017, when security receipt (SR) value is more than 50 per cent of the amount of assets that has been sold, then the bank needs to make higher provisioning which should either be net asset value declared by theARCs/buyers or provisioning as if it was a direct loan exposure.However, from April 1, 2018 the threshold of 50 per cent will be reduced to 10 per cent.These ARCs will also have the first right to refusal in case they have already acquired a significant share of 25-30 per cent of the asset.Vibha Batra, an independent analyst said, “The guidelines are setting the procedure for sale of bad loans so that they do not have to fear the CBI or CVC. Secondly, the central bank is discouraging banks to hold too many security receipts on their books by increasing the provisioning. Thirdly, the ARC that has the majority stake in the bad loan is able to aggregate the bad loan for better recovery. The new norms will also help in improving disclosures by banks.”“However with banks not wanting to take additional provisioning, they may be willing to part with the stressed asset at lower prices. The return expectation of ARCs and banks are vastly different which could be partly bridged by shortening of the recovery period through measures such as faster aggregation and the new Bankruptcy Code,” added Batra.To ensure participation of more buyers for better price discovery, the RBI said the prospective buyers need not be restricted to securitisation companies and banks should also look at selling their bad loans to other banks/NBFCs/financial institution etc that have the necessary capital and expertise in resolving stressed assets.Similarly, in order to attract a wide variety of buyers, the invitation for bids should preferably be publicly solicited so as to enable participation of as many prospective buyers as possible. The central bank suggested that banks may use e-auction platforms or an open auction process which will help in attracting a larger set of borrowers and result in better price discovery.Banks have been asked to provide adequate time for due diligence by prospective buyers which could vary as per the size of the assets, with a floor of two weeks.Banks should have clear policies with regard to valuation of assets proposed to be sold. In particular it must be clearly specified as to in which cases internal valuation would be accepted and where external valuation would be needed. However, in case of exposures beyond Rs 50 crore, banks shall obtain two external valuation reports said RBI.Banks will have to spell out the discount rate used by banks in the valuation exercise in the Board policy. The discount rate may either be cost of equity or average cost of funds or opportunity cost or some other relevant rate, subject to a floor of the contracted interest rate and penalty, if any.