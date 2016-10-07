RBI norms to ease MFI, NBFC transition to banks

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday exempted the small finance banks (SFBs) from meeting existing regulatory ceiling on inter-bank borrowings till their existing loans mature or up to three years, whichever is earlier. This relaxation, say analysts, will help in smooth transition of micro-finance institutions and small NBFCs, which rely largely on bank loans, to convert themselves into a small finance bank.After the maturation of existing loans, SFBs will be on par with scheduled commercial banks, RBI said and clarified that borrowings made by SFBs after the start of operations will be subject to inter-bank borrowing limits. “The above exemption is only applicable to the legacy borrowings that are migrated to the opening balancesheet of SFB on the day of commencement of operations,” RBI said announcing the operational guidelines that would govern SFBs and payment banks (PB) here on Thursday. For schedule co­m­mercial banks, the inter-bank borrowings are capped at three times their net owned funds.But some of PBs’ operational norms were onerous as they stated that an employee of PB should be available for sufficient duration, at a fixed location known to customers, to attend to customer grievances and support the agent supervision.“This fixed location may also be used to conduct the banking business of PB, and it will be considered as a physical access point for the purposes of assessing the requirement of opening at least 25 per cent physical access points in rural centres,” RBI said. RBI granted in-principle approvals to 11 entities for setting up PBs in August 2015 and 10 for SFBs in September 2015.The prudential frameworks for market risk and operational risk are being examined and the instructions in this regard will be issued separately, RBI said. These operating guidelines are supplementary to the licencing guidelines, it added.The prudential regulatory framework for SFBs and PBs will largely be drawn from the Basel standards. Given the financial inclusion focus of these institutions, it will be suitably calibrated, RBI said.Speaking on SFB guidelines, senior Icra VP Karthik Srinivasan told Financial Chronicle, “The exemption on the regulatory ceiling on inter-bank borrowings will help in the smooth transition of these entities into a SFB as it would give them time to mobilise deposits and build their franchise.” At present, banks largely fund most micro-finance institutions and NBFCs. A restriction on the call money would have restricted their source of funds and posed a challenge.Speaking on PB guidelines, Paytm Payments Bank CEO Shinjini Kumar told Financial Chronicle, “The operational guidelines for PBs are progressive and liberal and would help to move the ecosystem towards digital inclusion.” The minimum capital requirements for SFB and PB have been set at 15 per cent. While the common equity tier 1 needs to be 6 per cent, tier 2, 7.5 per cent and additional tier 1, 1.5 per cent. The exposure to an individual scheduled commercial bank shall not be over 5 per cent of total outside liabilities for PBs.For PBs, 75 per cent of ‘demand deposit balances (DDBs), including the earnest money deposits of business correspondents on any given day should be in government securities/treasury bills with maturity up to one year for maintenance of statutory liquidity ratio (SLR). Further, PBs shall, on any given day, maintain balances in demand and time deposits with other scheduled commercial banks, which shall not be more than 25 per cent of its DDB as on three working days prior to that day. The investments and deposits together shall not be less than 100 per cent of DDB (including the earnest money deposits of BCs), RBI said. The extant provisions applicable to scheduled commercial banks for bank charges, lockers and others shall be applicable to PBs as well.PBs can accept only savings and current deposits. The aggregate limit per customer shall not exceed Rs 1 lakh as provided in the earlier licencing guidelines.But RBI will have no objection to PBs making arrangements with any other scheduled commercial bank/SFBs for amounts in excess of the prescribed limits, to be swept into an account opened for the customer at that bank. This arrangement should be activated with prior written consent of the customer.RBI said PBs need not issue passbooks but may provide statement of account in paper on request on chargeable basis or otherwise.But SFBs may, at their discretion, issue passbooks but should give written/ printed proof of the first-time deposit, in addition to electronic confirmation; send statement of accounts every six months if passbooks are not issued; provide account information to SMS/e-mail/internet banking and should provide electronic confirmation for each account transaction.