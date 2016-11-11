RBI eases provisioning norms for stressed accounts

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday revised the norms for restructuring stressed corporate debt under the sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A) scheme, allowing sustainable part of the debt to be treated as a ‘standard asset’ subject to some provisions being set aside.



The provisions to be made upfront should be higher of 50 per cent of the unsustainable amount or 25 per cent of the total amount of loans. Further, the RBI said the unsustainable part can be upgraded to standard category after one year of satisfactory performance of the sustainable part of the debt.



The RBI had put in place S4A scheme in order to provide an avenue for reworking the financial structure of entities facing genuine difficulties and requiring co-ordinated deep financial restructuring. The scheme provides flexibility in restructuring, which may involve material write-down of debt and/or making large provisions, under a credible framework.



S4A scheme was released in June 2016. The main aim of S4A guidelines is to strengthen the lender’s ability to deal with stressed assets and to put viable assets back on track for entities facing genuine difficulties by providing an avenue for reworking financial structure.



The changes in S4A is based on the experience gained as well as feedback received from stakeholders, and taking into consideration the requirements of the construction sector, the central bank said in a notification. Under S4A, the debt is divided into two parts — Part A will includes debt which can be serviced from the existing operation, while remaining is classified as Part B. “The sustainable portion (Part A) may optionally be treated as ‘Standard’ upon implementation of the resolution plan by all banks,” RBI said in a notification.



This would be subject to provisions made upfront by the lenders regarding debt. RBI also said that those assets considered non-performing would continue to be classified as “non-performing investment and provided for as a non-performing asset as per extant prudential norms, as long as such instruments remain in Part B.”



Lenders could upgrade Part B to standard category and reverse the associated enhanced provisions after one year of satisfactory performance of Part A loans. In case of any pre-existing moratorium in the account, “this upgrade will be permitted one year after completion of the longest such moratorium, subject to satisfactory performance of



Part A debt during this period”.



However, the required Mark-To-Market (MTM) provisions need to be maintained at all times. “Banks shall make disclosures in their annual financial statements on application of the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Financial Assets in a particular format provided by the RBI,” according to the notification.



S4A has been introduced to further strengthen the ability of lenders to tackle stressed assets and provide an avenue for reworking the financial structure of entities facing genuine problems.



