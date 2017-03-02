RBI cautions users against virtual currencies such as Bitcoins

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor R Gandhi on Wednesday raised concerns about virtual currencies such as Bitcoins stating that they pose potential financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security related risks and that there is no central or monetary authority to regulate virtual currencies.



“Virtual currencies (VCs) being in digital form are stored in digital/ electronic media; are prone to losses arising out of hacking, loss of password, compromise of access credentials, malware attack, etc. Payments by VCs are on a peer-to-peer basis. No established framework for recourse to customer problems / disputes / charge backs, etc is feasible,” said Gandhi while speaking at a Fintech conference here.



The other risk was that the value of a VC is more speculative, he said and added that an uncomfortably large number of illicit activities have been reported where VCs have been used. “There is underlying or backing of any asset for VCs. Value seems to be a matter of speculation. Legal status is definitely not there. While this is a purported objective of a VC, it puts a natural limit for its progression… and finally, the usage of VCs for illicit and illegal activities has been reported as uncomfortably large,” said Gandhi.



Referring to concerns about the potential of blockchain technology to eliminate physical currency by ushering in VC such as Bitcoin ‘might be overstated’ said Gandhi. “Blockchain, the foundation for Bitcoins like innovations, is touted to be the death knell of currency. I believe its potential is being overstated,” said Gandhi.



“My arguments against these VCs stem from two key elements viz., Confidence and Anonymity. A ‘currency’ should be able to sustain these two elements for ever; it will impair its exalted status once, either of these elements gets affected,” he added.



He said that the ‘confidence’ in Bitcoins or for that matter any virtual currency based on blockchain or any other technology is also limited to its initial rounds and circles only which are always filled with adventurists and risk seekers. “The moment masses get in, the risk-avoiders get in, they will need greater ‘confidence’ for acceptance and that can come only if an ‘authority’ issues it. As regards ‘anonymity’, the blockchain technology apologists say it can be made very difficult to track; they say ‘difficult to track’, and that is not ‘anonymity’. Therefore, it may remain a pipedream that blockchain will eliminate ‘currency’, by ushering in ‘virtual currency,” added Gandhi.



He warned of the movement by the central banks themselves to make use of Blockchain technology for VC saying that it ‘calls for a lot of research’. Gandhi said that FinTech companies are accelerating the pace of change and are reshaping the financial services industry radically but the disruptive innovations of the FinTech cannot wholly eliminate or completely decimate the traditional banking or finance.



However, there are immense ways in which the FinTechs, banks and financial entities can collaborate to usher in the best value for the financial service customers said Gandhi.



