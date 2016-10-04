PNB slashes fixed deposit rate by up to 0.3%

Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on Tuesday, state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday cut interest rates on fixed deposits of various maturities by up to 0.3 per cent.



The MPC is meeting on Tuesday to review policy interest rates. PNB has already reduced its lending rates by 0.5 per cent across all maturities. It has reduced interest rates on domestic term deposits by 0.05-0.3 per cent in select maturities. The new rates would be effective from October 5, an announcement said. The rate cut comes a day ahead of fourth bi-monthly monetary policy review to be announced by six-member MPC.



Last week, the bank had reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rates by 0.5 per cent across all maturities. For overnight tenor, lending rate will be 9.05 per cent, for three-month 9.2 per cent, one-year term 9.3 per cent; three-year at 9.45 per cent and for five years, the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MLCR) is fixed at 9.6 per cent. The RBI has cut repo rate by 150 bps since it started monetary policy easing in January 2015. But banks have cut interest rates by a maximum of 60-70 bps. The slow transmission of interest rate cut benefits by banks led the RBI to introduce MLCR in place of base rate-based lending.



