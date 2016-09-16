Phoney Jan Dhan accounts on the radar

Key issues like priority sector lending, clean up of balance sheets and implementation of social security schemes like Atal Pension Yojana will top the agenda when finance minister Arun Jaitley meets chiefs of public sector banks on Friday. The meeting It is expected to discuss the controversy over some banks depositing Re 1 in Jan Dhan accounts to reduce the number of zero balance accounts.



Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of PSBs have surged to 9.32 per cent (Rs 4.76 lakh crore) in 2015-16 from 5.43 per cent (Rs 2.67 lakh crore) in 2014-15.



The meeting will review the first quarter performance, sources said.



Many banks, including the Bank of India, Dena Bank and the Central Bank of India, reported losses for the quarter ended June 30, due to a sharp jump in provisions for NPAs on account of an asset quality review mandated by the Reserve Bank of India in December.



In a bid to shore up cash-strapped PSBs, the government last month announced infusion of Rs 22,915 crore capital in 13 lenders, including SBI and Indian Overseas Bank, to revive loan growth that has hit a two-decade low.



This is the first tranche of capital infusion for the current fiscal and more funds would be provided in future depending on the performance of PSBs.



Besides, the meeting will take stock of various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).



Jaitley will also review the progress made with regard to Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency (MUDRA) and Stand Up India programme, sources said.



The meeting assumes significance in the light of recent reports in a section of media citing specific instances where bankers in an effort to bring down the number of zero balance accounts, deposited Re 1 or more.



The finance ministry has said that three is no requirement of minimum balance in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.



