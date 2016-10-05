Patel calls for pragmatic approach on bad loans

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel on Tuesday said the apex bank would deal with the mounting bad loans problem in the banking system with firmness and pragmatism. He said RBI would try to resolve the issue with “skill and creativity” so that growth does not become a victim.“The non-performing assets situation is an important issue for RBI. We will deal with the situation with firmness, but also with pragmatism so that the economy does not feel any lack of credit to support the growth in the economy,” the RBI governor told reporters after announcing his maiden policy review.Remarking that around 60 per cent of the bad loans are coming from five sectors – steel, power, infrastructure, telecom and textiles – Patel said each of these sectors are important and hence, calls for “skill and creativity” in dealing with the stressed asset situations.“You must remember that the situation did not happen overnight and, therefore, will require skill and thoughtful endeavour to resolve it,” the RBI governor said.He said while the process of identifying NPAs, recording it and reporting the same has been satisfactory, resolution of the stress needs more focus. Over the past few months, RBI has taken a series of measures to ensure that banks’ books reflect true nature of stress.In December 2015, it had initiated an asset quality review and asked banks to classify over 125 accounts as bad. This resulted in massive provisions and historically high losses being reported by the both private and the government-owned banks over the past two quarters.The total stressed loans, including gross non-performing assets and restructured assets, stood at over 12 per cent as of end June or over Rs 8 lakh crore, with NPAs alone at 8.7 per cent.The public sector banks, including the largest lender in the country the State Bank of India made huge provisioning on account of non-performing assets dragging down the reported profits. In a base case scenario, in financial stability report, RBI had said it expected NPAs to rise further this year.Patel said the Reserve Bank of India has been at the forefront of initiating measures like the bankruptcy code, but said implementation of the new law will take time as it does in case of any new legislation.It can be noted that the losses or lower profitability have put government in a difficult situation, wherein it has to capitalise banks using taxpayers money as the erosion of share prices has made capital raising from markets difficult.Patel said RBI will continue to work with the government in helping resolve the situation. As the banks are saddled with huge stressed assets, lending has taken a hit with credit growth at multi year low.“With the pro-growth stance of RBI, it gives a clear hint to India Inc to push for growth, take investment decisions as it can now foresee rates to soften further,” George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance said.