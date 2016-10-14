Modi govt shelves plan to set up bad loan bank

The government has apparently dropped the idea of setting up a dedicated bank to take over bad loans of the banking sector. But it, nevertheless, plans to review provisioning rules to provide relief to lenders reeling under non-performing assets.



The government had been toying with the idea of bad bank for a while now. It was expected that the proposal could be revived with Raghuram Rajan, who was opposed to the idea, no longer at the helm of the central bank.



But it now appears that the government has not found much merit in the proposal. “The government is not in favour of creating another institution unnecessarily,” a finance ministry official said on Thursday. “Laws like bankruptcy, sarfaesi are strong tools for banks to solve this problem (of bad debt),” he added.



But the government is, nevertheless, looking to provide relief to banks struggl­ing with bad loans and a revi­ew of the provisioning rules is seemingly on the cards. The government could relax rules for recognition of bad loans, which would in turn lower provisioning requirement for lenders.



Significantly, RBI executive director Sudarshan Sen had last week said provisioning of banks might rise by at least 25 per cent after the implementation of international financial reporting standards.



Banks, especially state-owned ones, are reeling under mounting bad loans. Banks’ gross non-performing assets ratio rose to 7.6 per cent in March from 5.1 per cent in September 2015, while net NPA ratio also jumped to 4.6 per cent from 2.8 per cent in the same period, according to the financial stability report (FSR) for June published by RBI.



Nearly 36 per cent of total bad loan stocks in banking system are in the sub-standard category, according to the report.



RBI has asked banks to clean up their balancesheets by March 2017. Following that, banks have been forced to make huge provisioning against non-performing assets, which has resulted in them reporting big losses in recent quarters.



