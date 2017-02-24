Merger of SBI, five associates on Apr 1

The government on Thursday said that April 1 will be the record date for the merger of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), with its five associate banks. The merger of another state-run lender, Bhartiya Mahila Bank, into SBI hasn’t been finalised yet.



The associate banks are State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore.



In a notification, the government said that all shares of these associate banks would cease to exist as individual entities and would stand transferred to SBI. Earlier this month, the Union cabinet had approved the merger of its associate banks with State Bank of India.



“The merger of SBI with its associates will lead to operational efficiency within banks and will lead to reduced cost of funds. SBI will become a global player post associate bank merger,” finance minister Arun Jaitley had said at a press briefing.



Of the five associates, three associate banks —State Bank of Mysore,



State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur and State Bank of Travancore — are listed while the remaining two — State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Patiala — are unlisted with SBI owning 100 per cent in them.



SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya had earlier said that the consolidated balancesheet of the merged entity would be Rs 37 lakh crore with over 50 crore customers. A major benefit would be branch rationalisation, if executed well. In addition there will be cost savings on account of treasury operations, audit, technology, etc, which would lower cost-to-income ratio in the long term. Bhattacharya also said the merger will help improve SBI’s ranking.



There are 48 domestic banks (excluding regional rural banks and local area banks) out of which there are 27 public sector banks having a market share of around 70 per cent in terms of asset size. A comparison of performance of larger public sector banks (PSBs) with smaller PSBs does indicate that larger PSBs perform better. For example, among all PSBs, larger PSBs like SBI and Bank of Baroda enjoy higher valuations compared to other smaller PSBs.



Referring to the consolidation, Jaitley has been arguing for a case to build 4-5 global sized banks from the existing 27 banks. The need for consolidation is specially felt now due to the fact that although India is the seventh largest economy in the world in terms of nominal GDP, there is no Indian bank in the list of 70 large banks in terms of asset size.



After the merger, SBI is set to improve among the top 50 large banks of the world.



