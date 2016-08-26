LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Masala bonds to ease capital constraints, says Fitch

By PTI Aug 26 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Banking
RBI’s move to allow banks to issue masala bonds will remove obstacles for lenders in accessing additional tier I (AT1) and tier II bond capital and also widen the investors pool, says Fitch.

Reserve Bank had on Thursday announced a series of measures related to the country's fixed-income and currency markets.

Fitch said the RBI's proposal to allow banks to issue 'masala bonds' - rupee-denominated bonds issued in offshore capital markets - would ultimately deepen the market for AT1 and tier II bond issuance.

“This measure would ease a key constraint for banks in accessing new AT1 and tier 2 capital, given the limited size of the domestic investor pool relative to the scale of the capital needed,” Fitch said in a note today.

It said masala bonds market remains in its infancy, however, with RBI's initial regulatory framework put in place in September 2015 - and the first issues, by corporates HDFC and NTPC, only completed in July and August, respectively, this year.

Fitch estimates a capital shortfall of USD 90 billion over next several years as basel III regulatory requirements build from the financial year 2017 to 2019.

The ratings agency has long maintained that the country's banks would find it challenging to raise sufficient AT1 capital through the domestic markets.

This is the case even as most of the capital needed will be required to be denominated in rupee owing to the currency structure of most banks' balance sheets, it said.

“As such, enabling banks to issue masala bonds opens a window to a much larger investment pool while simultaneously addressing the problem of currency mismatches which had existed with previous international bond issues,” the global agency said.

It, however, said the extent to which banks will be able to use the masala bonds channel to raise capital remains to be seen, and will depend to a large extent on foreign-investor risk appetite and pricing.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-3-lead-Dharmendra.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Big blow
    Scorpene leak has dented the navy’s efforts to beef up its dwindling fleet

    Defence deals in our country, which is the world’s largest importer of arms and ammunition, always have the potential to turn murky.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Urs Schoettli

Japan needs more women in high office

Japan does not rank high in international tables, when it ...

Jemima Raman

Things one learns on a potter's wheel

As things go, watching a shape emerge from a blob ...

Bubbles Sabharwal

Hold the world in the palm of your hand

There is absolute happiness and relative happiness. The poet John ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter