Make bank NPAs' disclosure must, say experts

With bad loans of state-owned banks hitting staggering levels, a group of economists, financial sector experts and politicians on Wednesday called for making it mandatory for lenders to disclose key details in case of loans of over Rs 100 crore on a quarterly basis, including the ground for approval and collaterals taken from borrowers.It has also pitched for making public all loans that become non-performing assets (NPAs) and also for listing factors that led to this situation. Banks should also disclose if any restructuring was done before the loans turned sour.The informal grouping has also suggested increasing legislative oversight of lending institutions in order to fix public accountability.Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, CH Venkatachalam, general secretary of the All India Bank Employees (AIBE), and Mohan Guruswamy, chairman of the Centre for Policy Alternatives Society, are among the key figures in the group.In a report, released on Wednesday, the group, public finance public accountability collective (PFPAC), also suggested seeking further disclosures from banks on conditionalities attached to loans, financial track record of borrowers applying for loans and terms of loan repayment.The report titled “Unfolding crisis: The case of rising NPAs and sinking accountability” also recommended that if a big loan has to be restructured, banks should disclose the reason for this and indicate the type of restructuring that will be required.The report has also pushed for setting up a grievance redressal authority in every public sector bank through legislative means with the mandate to look into lending practices.PFPAC has suggested that proposed disclosure norms should not be limited to banks but also be extended to non-banking finance companies, which make investments.Pointing out that NBFCs do not have to report to any agency when their investments turn dud, the report has recommended that regulators make it mandatory for the former to make information on their investments and NPAs public.PFPAC is an initiative of a dozen organisations and individuals who share concern on the issue of NPAs, according to the grouping.