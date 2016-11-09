Great digital push

The government’s move is likely to accelerate the growth of electronic payments in the country. Currently of the $2 trillion spends in the country, around 10 per cent are digital payments, which are likely to increase to 50-60 per cent, predict payment providers.



Naveen Surya, chairman of Payments Council Of India and MD, ItzCash told FC, “This is a right move. While it appears to be a pain in the shorter term, over the longer term, this sets the foundation for changing the habit of using cash and will send a strong signal that digital is the way for the country and the society.”



“Digital payments in the country are growing at 50-60 per cent CAGR in the last three years. Around 10 per cent of the $2 trillion spends in the country is digital and such a step can help accelerate the electronic payments to 50 per cent in a short period,” he added.



Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm tweeted, “welcome to the truest digital cash India. Keep the money digital. Superb step by our dear prime minister. From a bit inconvenience to incredible bold step.”



Chanda Kochhar, MD & CEO, ICICI Bank too welcomed the move. “I welcome the announcement made by the PM to derecognise Rs 1,000 & Rs 500 notes. It is perhaps the most significant move ever taken to curtail the parallel economy. This move will give a sharp boost to all formal channels of payment, which in turn will help the formal economy to grow."



