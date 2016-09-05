Delinquency keeps lenders wary of tractor financing

Despite improvement in tractor sales and consequent easing of delinquencies, commercial vehicle financiers remain cautious about lending to the segment, as the delinquency levels are still high.After witnessing a sequential increase for nine consecutive quarters, the delinquency levels have decreased marginally in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2015-16 (FY16), according to a report by research and ratings agency Icra.This was aided by the recovery in tractor sales volumes across most markets, apart from the northern region, with a pan-India growth in volumes of 13.5 per cent during April-July 2016. The healthier-than-expected rabi crop production has also improved farm cash flows. Notwithstanding this improvement, delinquency levels will continue to remain at heightened levels and, as a result, financiers are expected to stay cautious in their lending practices, finds Icra.“The non-banking financial institutions like ours have already started seeing considerable reduction of delinquencies because we are more active in commercial tractor financing. Banks, which have a significant stake in agricultural tractor financing will take a little more time, as their base is big and the monsoon has to translate into better rural income,” said P Sridharan, executive director of Shriram Transport Finance.According to him, the company’s delinquencies in tractors have already dropped close to one per cent. “If not for the stricter delinquencies norms, it would have posted an improvement of 1.5 per cent,” added Sridharan.The step-by-step shift towards the ‘90 days past due delinquency’ norm in the NBFC sector is another reason why the delinquencies will remain higher despite recovery. Due to this, financiers will remain a bit cautious about lending.”As per our channel check, financiers continue to offer curtailed loan-to-value (LTV) in specific regions with the intent of only attracting customers with a better credit quality,” said Subrata Ray, senior group vice-president, Icra ratings.However, Icra believes that against the backdrop of improving cash flow expectations for the current season following a good rabi harvest, tractor sales would improve gradually going forward, with healthy monsoon rains continuing to remain critical.“The government’s thrust on rural development, especially irrigation and crop insurance, and farmer welfare, coupled with enhanced agri-credit targets remain a positive and would remain critical in reviving demand in the industry,” Ray added.Sridharan hopes that post-September quarter, when the kharif crop will be in the market, even those lending for agricultural tractors will see their books growing. He expects the industry to catch up with around 15 per cent growth after several years of subdued demand.