CRR hike hits bank stocks, bond market

Bank stocks were hit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed the banks to maintain 100 per cent of the cash deposit collected from demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and the old Rs 500 currency notes as CRR or cash reserve ratio. It also asked them to deposit Rs 3.24 lakh crore received as deposits between September 16 and November 11 with the central bank.



Government Bond yield, which had crashed from around 6.7 per cent for the 10-year benchmark paper to as low as 6.2 per cent, hardened by 7-8 basis points on Monday after RBI’s liquidity absorption measures.



Banks would thus pay 4 per cent to 7 per cent interest rate to their customers on their deposits received before November 11, but banks will not be earning interest on the these deposits for the next two weeks, given incremental CRR is non-remunerative.



RBI in a circular issued on Saturday, November 26 said, “It has been decided to issue a directive requiring all scheduled banks to maintain effective from the fortnight beginning November 26, 2016 an incremental CRR of 100 per cent on the increase in NDTL between September 16, 2016 and November 11, 2016.”



Further RBI said, “As the incremental CRR is a temporary measure, it shall be reviewed on December 9, 2016 or even earlier.”



Among the top losers in the banking sector on Monday were Bank of Baroda (2.92 per cent), SBI(-2.82 per cent), IndusInd Bank(-2.39 per cent), Punjab National Bank (-2.25 per cent), ICICI Bank(-1.73 per cent), Yes Bank(-1.59 per cent), Bank of India(-2.72 per cent), Corporation Bank(-1.54 per cent), Federal Bank(-1.13 per cent), HDFC Bank(-0.32 per cent).



As a result BSE Bankex index and NSE’s Nifty Bank index closed in the red losing 1.16 per cent and 1.54 per cent respectively as against benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 indices closing flat with gains of 0.13 and 0.16 per cent.



“With banks having to deposit Rs 3.24 lakh crore that they got between September 16 to November 8 as deposits with RBI which won’t earn them any interest but banks would have to pay interest on deposits, RBI’s action took away the gains made by the banks in the last 20 days, it would go away in the next two weeks when it would turn non-remunerative,” an analyst from ICICI Securities said.



Due to the surge in liquidity since November 11, 2016 and no one withdrawing cash and credit demand being muted, they were forced to buy government bonds only which led to rise in bond price and softened the yield for 10 year benchmark government of India bonds from 6.7 per cent to 6.2 per cent, the analyst said.



