Consolidation wave hitting banking space

The banking sector is set for further consolidation as the government is considering yet another mega merger of two PSU lenders, after fast-tracking the amalgamation of State Bank of India with its subsidiaries.



The government is looking at the merger of Mumbai-based banks Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of India (BoI) during this financial year, according to sources. The speculation has been fuelled by a recent statement made by Vinod Rai, head of the newly set up Bank Board Bureau, that the government might consider merger of “two large Mumbai-based banks.” Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Bank of India (BoI) are two Mumbai-based larger public sector undertaking (PSU) banks.



The market capitalisation of Bank of Baroda, in which the government holds 59.24 per cent, is Rs 37,327 crore. The market cap of Bank of India, in which the government’s stake is at 73.72 per cent, is Rs 12,266 crore. So, their merger could create a banking giant of nearly Rs 50,000 crore in market cap.



BoB has total advances of Rs 383,770 crore as on March, while Bank of India’s (BoI) advances stood at Rs 268,579 crore. The net non-performing assets (NPA) of BoB stood at 5.06 per cent, while that of BoI was at 7.79 per cent. Both the banks have been cleaning up their books with higher provisioning as well as shrinking their balance sheet size for the past few quarters.



Experts said the merger benefit will flow in if these banks are able to rationalise branches, reduce operating cost and achieve economies of scale. The other major benefit is that the consolidated entity would have a better say in recoveries.



The merge of these two large state-owned banks may take place once a cleanup of bad assets runs its course. The public sector banks accounted for 88 per cent of a pile of stressed loans that exceeded $138 billion in June.



Consolidation of public sector banks is part of the government efforts to reshape the financial system in the country by having large banks with stronger balance sheets to fund domestic industry as well as the clean up the mounting stressed assets in the country.



“Once that consolidation has taken place, in the second phase, we will put a weaker, smaller bank into this merged entity,” Rai told a news agency.



However, Rai declined to go into detail, saying deliberations were preliminary and depended on the success of efforts to restructure the balance sheets of India’s nearly two-dozen public sector banks.



In August this year, the country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI) board had approved the merger of its five associate banks and the Bhartiya Mahila Bank with itself. Of the five associates, three associate banks --State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Travancore -- are listed while the remaining two -- State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Patiala -- were unlisted with SBI owning 100 per cent in them.



The size of the balance sheet of SBI will be around Rs 37 lakh crore after the merger from Rs 28 lakh crore at present.



