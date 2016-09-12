Worst over for banks? Experts, mkts think so

The transitional phase of banks still throws surprises at the Street, which is solely focussed on asset quality.While many earlier believed that the asset quality pain was over and the new financial year would augur stability, a rise in bad loans at public sector banks and private banks during the June quarter proves that more pain is left in the banking system. However most agree that the trend should stabilise within one-two quarters.But there are positive factors that may play out — bond markets and good monsoon. The bond markets have rallied across all maturities since March 2016, driven by improved domestic liquidity as the central bank shifted its stance in April 2016, this would help banks shore up their treasury profits in FY17. Also, banks have been consistently reducing domestic retail deposit rates.Asset quality revival eluded all banks even in the first quarter of the current financial year. Banks faced another weak quarter with high provisions for bad loans resulting in a steep fall in profit for top public and private sector lenders and losses for some. The top management of most public and private sector banks have indicated that the challenges would continue through many more quarters. With economic recovery being slow, most of asset quality pain continued to come from the identified, beleaguered sector exposures like iron and steel, power, mining, cement and rigs, which continue to pose credit quality risks.Top lenders State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda continued to report a decline in net profit due to higher provisions on bad loans.Largest lender SBI reported a 32 per cent year on year decline in net profit to Rs 2,521 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2016 while ICICI Bank reported a 25 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 2,232 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2016 due to higher provisioning for bad loans. The net profit for ICICI Bank was Rs 2,976 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.The combined gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the 39 listed banks witnessed a jump of 93 per cent in FY16 over FY15 and went up to Rs 5, 81,359 crore from Rs 3,01,203 crore. This has further increased to Rs 6,32,579 crore in Q1FY17.If one looks into the details, while the public sector banks account for around 75 per cent of the industry’s loan book they also account for around 90 per cent of the GNPAs. However, the good news is that while the combined loss of all public sector banks stood at Rs 23,689 crore for Q4 of FY16, it has substantially come down to Rs 1,579 crore in Q1 of FY17 (excluding SBP & SBH).Growth in advances was impressive for private banks, which saw a rise of 19.1 per cent while public sector banks trailed at 3.3 per cent. The latter were more cautious while lending, while the private banks were more aggressive given their proclivity to lend relatively more to the retail segment.Large private lenders such as ICICI and Axis Bank had given a watch list of loans from which they expected NPAs to come the first quarter saw large slippages from the non-watch list accounts, too. Moreover, the difference in growth rates for private and public banks remains quite wide. Many banks have benefited from strong growth in non-interest income, driven by fee income, one-off income from sale of investments in subsidiaries and treasury income from a sharp decline in bond yields.Siddharth Purohit, senior research analyst, Angel Broking, told Financial Chronicle, “While the pace of fresh NPA additions has slowed down, it still seems that it will take some time for the NPAs to peak out. What gives comfort is that both public sector and private banks have been recognising troubled assets as NPAs and trying to figure out how that can be resolved. We believe the cleaning up of balance sheet would continue till FY17-end and from FY18 onwards one can see both loans picking up and earnings improving.”Seshadri K Sen and Dhiren C Shah, analysts at JP Morgan, said, “The RBI and government are creating a better regulatory environment for resolution, and we think this should help in improved recoveries with a lag. The risk of an increase in slippages still persists due to the weak environment in the second half of the year. We believe that asset quality improvement is unlikely before FY18.”The government in July announced a capital infusion of Rs 2,2915 crore in 13 public sector banks, lower than the budgeted amount of Rs 25,000 crore.According to Karthik Srinivasan, senior vice-president, co-head, financial sector ratings, Icra, “As the credit growth in FY17 is likely to remain moderate, the challenges of capital requirements would rise over the medium-term (FY18 and FY19). In Icra’s estimate PSBs would need tier-1 capital of Rs 1.7 lakh crore to 2.1 lakh crore over FY17-FY19.“Given the weak share price multiples and subdued investor appetite for common equity (CET 1) and additional tier-1 (AT1) instruments of PSBs, the government will need to increase the quantum of capital infusion significantly for the period of FY17-FY19”.But what gives comfort about large private banks is that they are adequately capitalised to take care of the slippages and they are also capable of raising fresh capital for future growth.Another point is that private banks have a better provisioning coverage ratio than their public sector peers.“The new generation private banks like Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank have been reporting superior loan growth as well as earnings growth. With clear direction, backed by strong management these banks will continue to report healthy numbers for years to come. While other large private banks have large troubled assets left on their book, they would also be able to sail through these tough times.One question that comes to investors’ mind is that should one start buying into these stocks? “We believe banks that have shown improved performance or are undervalued will be now on the radar. From this point of view we believe one can start accumulating SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank and add more on any declines for a handsome return over the next one year,” said Purohit.“We remain selectively positive on Indian banks with a continued preference for earnings visibility over valuations. We still see continued stress in the economy, and asset quality — while better than in FY16 — is yet to normalise. Our price targets increase as we extend our timeframe to September 2017, with some downward adjustment to our earnings estimates. Our bias is thus towards the low-non-performing loans private banks,” said JP Morgan report.