Best time for home loans as rates at 6-yr low

If you are planning to avail of a home loan, it is the best time now to go for it as lending rates for housing loans are at their lowest in six years. With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalling the end of the monetary easing cycle, the scope for further fall in interest rates is unlikely. Top bankers have already ruled out the scope for further cut in lending rates.



Another good news for borrowers is that competition is intense in the home loan segment, as corporate credit growth remains muted. Borrowers can get the best deal if they shop around and are able to negotiate well with banks. For those whose home loans are stuck at old base rate, there are many lenders ready to poach you by offering attractive ‘balance transfer schemes’ which would reduce your interest outgo substantially.



The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is offering home loans at 8.60 per cent per annum for women borrowers and 8.65 per cent per annum for other customers on loan amount of up to Rs 75 lakh.



For loans above Rs 75 lakh, SBI is charging 8.70 per ce­nt for male borrowers and 8.65 per cent for women borrowers. Bank of Baroda is offering the lowest home loan rate at its one-year MCLR of 8.35 per cent for those who have a credit score of 760 and above.



Housing finance firms too have joined the race. HDFC, India’s largest mor­tg­age lender, and Indiabulls Housing Finance last mon­th cut loan rates by 40-45 bps, matching ICICI Bank rates. For a loan of up to Rs 75 lakh, HDFC and Indiabulls are charging 8.65 per cent for women borrowers and 8.70 per cent for others. For a loan over Rs 75 lakh, both HDFC and Indiabulls offer 8.70 per cent for wo­m­en and 8.75 per cent for men.



Transfer your loan if savings are high: Starting April 2016, banks have been off­ering loans at marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR). Before April 2016, home loans were pe­gged at base rate. So, if you are stu­ck at base rate, your loan ra­te would be upwards of 9 per cent, nut new borrowers will get it at 8.65 per cent or so.



Besides lower rates, a few lenders have launched attractive balance of transf­er schemes to lure custo­mers of other banks. Even a slight reduction in rates could lead to substantial savings in the long run. Private lender Axis Bank is offering a balance transf­er scheme called ‘BT Dha­maka’ at the lowest rate in the industry, i.e. at a floating rate of 8.50 per cent. The time-bound scheme will close this month-end.



Sukanya Kumar, direct­or and founder, retailLending.com, told FC, “Many old home loan borrowers, who had taken loans before April 2016, are stuck at base rate and their rates are not fall­ing. We are finding many such bank customers doing a balance transfer of loan to Axis Bank and other lend-ers offering lower rates. Do-ing a balance transfer for a home loan has become easier as there is no switching fee, no pre-closure fee and no processing fee.”



“When a bank comes to know that his client is doing a balance transfer on the outstanding loan amount, he tries to stop it by reducing his rate.



“So borrowers should negotiate well. We are also noticing that many borrowers, who had ample liquidity and therefore had taken an overdraft home lo­an at 8.80-8.85 per cent, are switching to a standard home loan at 8.65-8.75 per cent. This is because post-demonetisation, the liquidity with people has fallen,” added Kumar.



The only cost a borrower incurs in switching to another lender is mortgage or­igination fee, which is applicable only in Maharashtra and Karnataka. This fee could be 0.2-0.5 per cent of the loan being transferred.



