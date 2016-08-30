Banks not lowering lending rates enough for you & me

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken serious note that despite the central bank cutting the key policy rate by 150 basis points since January 2015, borrowers continue to pay high interest on loans.RBI’s annual report for 2015-16 released here on Monday states that besides lowering the repo rate, or the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, RBI also made banks shift from base rate formula to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) to ensure faster monetary policy transmission. But the banks increased the risk premium that has led to lending rates remaining high.“There has hardly been any transmission of a reduction in the policy rate to the actual lending rates charged to customers during 2016-17 so far (up to June). While the cost of funding by banks has declined somewhat leading to a decline in shorter maturity MCLR, there has been an increase in the term premia in respect of term loans of one year and above, thereby attenuating the transmission to actual lending rates charged to customers,” said the RBI report.“Moreover, banks may have been loading (i) a higher credit risk premia on their new customers in order to attain their desired return on net worth in a rising bad loans environment; and/or (ii) a higher strategic risk premia on their riskier loans as part of their business strategy to reorient their lending operations towards less risky activities. The consequent rise in the spread is reflected in a near unchanged weighted average lending rate in respect of both outstanding and fresh rupee loans during 2016-17 so far (up to June),” the report added.Reacting to the report RK Bansal, chief financial officer at state-owned IDBI Bank said, “The credit cost is high for banks because of stress and bad loans. Once the bad loans situation improves, banks will be able to reduce their lending rates more meaningfully.”The annual report states that in response to the reduction in the policy repoq rate by 150 bps during January 15, 2015 through April 5, 2016, the median base rate of banks declined by 60 bps against a higher decline of 92 basis points in median term deposit rates, reflecting banks’ preference to protect profitability in the wake of deteriorating asset quality and higherprovisioning.The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declined by 100 bps (up to June 2016), significantly more than the decline of 65 basis points in WALR on outstanding rupee loans. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.Since December 2014, lending rates across various sectors (except credit card) have declined in the range of 16-110 basis points, reflecting the varied credit conditions and risk appetite of banks. Interest rates on fresh rupee loans sanctioned for housing – personal and commercial – declined more than that of the respective categories of vehicle loans, RBI said.As set out in the agenda for 2015-16, RBI introduced the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) system for scheduled commercial banks effective April 1, whereby all new rupee loans sanctioned and credit limits renewed would be priced with reference to MCLR. Under this system, banks determine their benchmark lending rates linked to marginal cost of funds, which is more sensitive to changes in the policy rate, unlike the earlier base rate system where banks adopted different methodologies (average/marginal/blended principles) for computing their cost of funds. MCLR consists of four components: (a) marginal cost of funds (marginal cost of borrowings comprising deposits and other borrowings, and return on net worth), (b) negative carry on account of cash reserve ratio, (c) operating costs and (d) term premium. The MCLR plus spread is the actual lending rate for borrowers. The spread comprises of only two components, viz., business strategy and credit risk premium.Under the MCLR system, transmission to WALR is expected to improve on the assumption that the marginal cost of funds is more sensitive to changes in the policy rate than the average cost of funds. As expected, the MCLR for the overnight segment, one year segment and up to three-year segment (as on July 31, 2016) was lower by 70 bps, 25 bps and 36 bps, respectively, than the base rate of 9.65 per cent.“The willingness of banks to cut lending rates is muted; not only does weak corporate investment reduce the volume of new profitable loans, their stressed assets have tightened capital positions, which may prevent them from lending freely. Certainly, the reluctance to lend to industry and small businesses is more visible among the more stressed public sector banks compared with the private sector banks,” said outgoing governor Raghuram Rajan in his foreword to the report.