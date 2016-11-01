Banks become cleaner and better

It was a roller-coaster ride for banking stocks in the last one year. The S&P BSE Bankex climbed 15 per cent since November 11, 2015. The Bankex, then, was at 19,395.06. As of October 30, 2016, it stood at 22,368.28.After posting losses or lower profits in the last three quarters due to the asset quality review of the central bank, many banks are posting better results on the back of strong treasury gains.Banks’ asset quality has slowly started improving and is expected to get better from here on. According to analysts, bank earnings may improve and are selective on a few bank stocks. Retail business-focussed banks are likely to do well.Current valuations of bank stocks show clear investor preference for firms delivering high growth. This incentivises managements to look for high growth opportunities even when overall system credit growth is anaemic at 10 per cent year on year.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted a special inspection in 2015-16 in the August-November period called asset quality review (AQR) to check if the asset classification done by banks was in line with prudential norms.The Reserve bank took into account 150 large borrower accounts. Based on the results, it asked banks to treat these accounts as non-performing and gave them two quarters, October-December and January-March of 2016 to complete the asset classification. In the last two quarters of the previous financial year, banks have classified AQR-identified accounts as NPAs, which resulted in an increase in provisioning (to 15 per cent as compared to 0.4 per cent provisioning requirement for standard assets). In the four quarters of the current financial year, banks have to increase provisioning of accounts that were restructured earlier but are still weak.Accounts that were classified as sub-standard (first category of NPA), will slip into doubtful category if it stayed sub-standard for 12 months. Doubtful assets attract 40 per cent provisioning. Further down the line, if loan is not serviced, banks have to treat it as a loss account with 100 per cent provisioning.YES Bank has been consistently reporting good set of numbers and continued to do so in Q2 FY17 with net interest income (NII) growing 30.5 per cent year-on-year on the back of 38 per cent growth in advances. Net interest margin (NIM) remained healthy at 3.4 per cent and net profit grew by 31.3 per cent. Asset quality, despite increasing industry-wide stress, remained stable and healthy at 0.83 per cent gross non-performing assets (NPA).Going ahead, the bank is expected to witness 28 per cent business CAGR exceeding the Rs 3 lakh crore-mark in FY18 estimates, said Payal V Pandya, research analyst atCentrum Wealth.“We expect YES bank’s advances to witness 31per cent CAGR over FY16-18E, backed by branch expansion and retail focus, resulting in health return ratios of over 2 per cent RoA and 24 per cent return on equity by FY18E. We have been maintaining a positive view on YES Bank with a buy rating and the stock price has gained 67 per cent in the last one year. It is currently trading at 2.7 times its FY18 estimated estimated absolute book value (ABV). We expect the stock to remain an outperformer with a target price of Rs1,453, valuing it at times times its FY18E ABV,” said Pandya.On the back of improved performance on NII, asset quality and other income fronts, the bank has ahead of analyst FY17 estimated forecast. “We believe that the Bank will continue to deliver positive surprise on operating as well as assets quality front in coming quarters under the new board and management team. Post-introducing our estimates for FY19 estimates, we continue to see healthy 73 per cent CAGR in earnings over FY17-FY19E owing to expected 15 per cent CAGR in loan book. Hence, we have maintained ‘buy’ on the stock with upward revised target price of Rs360,” said Asutosh Mishra, research analyst of Reliance Securities.HDFC Bank delivered another strong quarter with earnings growth of 20 per cent year on year driven by strong retail loan growth driving total loan growth of 18 per cent and healthy non-interest income growth of 14 per cent y-o-y driven by sustained fee income growth.“Despite rising competition in retail banking space, HDFC Bank’s retail loans continued to grow across product lines and retail loans now form 64 per cent of total book. HDFC Bank has continued to grow on a larger base consistently and we expect the trends to continue,” said Puneet Gulati of JM Financial.An analysis on Indian private banks by Investec Securities shows that growth expectations are quite high for most banks, especially true for retail oriented banks with few balance sheet problems. Banks are either sacrificing profitability or moving down the risk curve (taking more risks) in order to meet their targets.“Only two banks in our coverage universe, Kotak and City Union Bank are currently sacrificing growth to protect profitability. These banks command premium valuations not because of their ability to deliver high growth but because their cautious approach to lending gives comfort. We reiterate Buy on both Kotak and City Union Bank as top picks. We have Buys on HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank and DCB Bank.IndusInd Bank remains at Hold because of premium valuations while we reiterate our sell on Axis given its concerns on asset quality and profitability. We reiterate Buy on ICICI Bank,” said Investec Report.