Bank loans for non-rated companies to cost more

Bank loans for non-rated companies are likely to become expensive with the central bank increasing the amount of capital that banks have to set aside as risk weights on them.The Reserve Bank of India’s regulations last week have prescribed higher risk weight of 150 per cent compared to 100 per cent earlier on non-rated borrowers with aggregate exposure of more than Rs 200 crore from the second quarter of 2017-18.Additionally, a risk weight of 150 per cent would apply with immediate effect to a bo­r­rower (with aggregate exposure of more than Rs100 crore), which was rat­ed earlier, but are now non-rated.According to bankers, a large number of non-rated companies, especially in the infrastructure and real estate sector, will have to pay more for bank loans.A senior official of a large public sector bank told Financial Chronicle, “There was an anomaly in risk wei­g­hts which RBI has tried to correct. In case of SMEs, loans above Rs 5 crore requ­i­re rating but many SMEs are not rated. We are charging non-rated entities different credit risk premium that var­ies from 0-3 per cent above MCLR rate and this will rise as per the new norms.”A senior official of SBI told Financial Chronicle, “Definitely the credit requirements will increase for the bank and banks will try to pass on as much cost as possible to the borrowers. Our bank has not taken any position so far as there is still some time for these regulations to come into effect.“But a lot will also depend on the kind of borrower, its financials and the competition among banks. There are many large projects that remain non-rated. In addition there are many PSU firms that are also non-rated (ba­n­ks will have to set aside higher risk weights for them).”“While bank borrowings at present account for aro­und 50 per cent of total borrowings for the larger companies, share of bank borrowings for weaker non-rated companies is significantly higher at 77 per cent. These companies would find it difficult to raise the req­uired capital (40-50 per cent of capital needs) from non-bank sources and his could have implications on bank asset quality,” said Credit Suisse in a research report.“We believe that with this RBI has plugged the arbitrage that was available for weaker corporates/SMEs, wh­i­ch chose to remain non-rated and borrowed at che­a­per rates. This will also have implications on capital adequacy ratios for banks as well,” added Credit Suisse.Vibha Batra, an independent analyst, told Financial Chronicle, “Among the larger companies too there are many that have non-investment grade rating, especially infrastructure and real estate companies. This is a move in the right direction as banking sector’s capacity to withstand losses will be higher. Banks will have to allocate more capital for unexpected losses, provisioning and therefore the cost of lending will increase. For some of the companies, a 2-3 per cent increase in borrowing cost may change the dynamics of the project viability especially for those in the infrastructure and real estate sector.”“But the other point is that RBI wants these companies to move to the bond market but there is no market for such companies that are non-investment grade. The bond market is for AAA rated companies. So the non-rated and lower rated companies will still come to the banks,” added Batra.In another circular, the central bank has also put out final guidelines capping incremental exposure for large borrowers from April 2017. It has introduced stiff disincentives (75 percentage points higher risk weights and 300 basis points additional provisions) for banks funding more than 50 per cent of incremental borrowings for large borrowers (fund based limits higher than Rs25,000 crore).