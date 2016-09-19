Bank credit to small MFIs comes down to 15% in Q1

As some of the large microfinance institutions (MFI) get ready to exit the market after starting operations as small finance banks, medium-sized players are poised to receive an increased bank credit. However, small MFIs will have to continue tapping non-banking credit sources.In the June quarter, microfinance institutions received a total of Rs 8,384-crore debt funding, up 125 per cent from Rs 3,732 crore received in the same quarter last year, as per the data from the microfinance institutions network (MFIN). Of this, bank credit accounted for 56 per cent, while the remaining 44 per cent came from non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) and non-convertible debenture issues (NCDs). However, large MFIs have been getting a bigger share of bank credit.In the June quarter, bank credit accounted for 58 per cent of their debt funding. For medium-sized MFIs, it was 46 per cent, and in the case of small MFIs, it shrunk to 15 per cent.“Banks tend to finance large MFIs more as they get a better rating from the rating agencies. Banks offer credit to MFIs under priority-sector lending and the rates vary from 10 per cent to 19.5 per cent. Lenders choose to offer rates depending upon the credit rating of a MFI.For large MFIs, the interest rate is on the lower side, while it goes up as the size of the company shrinks. As banks are not too keen on financing the smaller MFIs, the latter go for low-cost funds from NBFCs or NCDs,” said Ratna Vishwanathan, chief executive officer, MFIN.However, there is going to be a considerable churn in the microfinance sector with the exit of eight firms when they start functioning as small finance banks by the end of the ongoing fiscal. In order to meet the priority-sector lending obligations, banks may increase financing the medium-sized MFIs. However, access to bank credit will still remain a problem for smaller MFIs.“I do not foresee any downward revision of the credit rates in the near-term. As the rate depends upon on the credit rating, no major changes are expected in the case of smaller MFIs,” Vishwanathan said. Smaller MFIs have been largely depending on non-banking credit sources. Issue of NCDs and securitisation on loan receivables have been on the rise in the recent past.IFMR Capital is one such organisation that has been facilitating such transactions for small MFIs. “NCD transactions represent a significant milestone for the microfinance sector in gaining investor confidence. Over the last few years, the sector has emerged strong, resilient and transparent, and, hence, it is drawing interest from a large pool of mainstream investors,” said Kshama Fernandes, CEO, IFMR Capital.