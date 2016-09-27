3 associate banks okay SBI amalgamation scheme

The State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), which is to be merged with parent State Bank of India as part of consolidation plan mapped out by the government, will soon submit the amalgamation scheme to the Reserve Bank of India for its approval.



SBBJ’s board on Monday approved the merger plan and also the report of the expert committee set up to consider written objections from minority shareholders.



State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Travancore also made similar announcements on Monday.



The Union cabinet has given its nod for merger of five associate banks — SBBJ, State Bank of Mysore , State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Hyderabad — and the new Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI despite opposition from bank unions.



Bank unions went on a daylong strike on September 2 to protest against the merger plan. But unfazed by such protests, the government has reaffirmed that it would go ahead with the consolidation plan. The board has approved the August 18 scheme of acquisition without any modification, SBBJ said a filing to stock exchanges.



The board has considered the report of the expert committee set up to look into the written objections from shareholders in terms of the grievance redressal mechanism set up as part of the scheme of acquisition, SBBJ said. The filing said that scheme of acquisition of SBBJ, along with the report of the expert committee, will be submitted to the RBI.



"Upon approval, RBI shall submit the scheme of acquisition as approved by it to the government of India for approval and issue of order of acquisition under section 35 of the SBI Act 1955," it said.



Implementation of the merger plan will add Rs 8 lakh crore to SBI’s assets, making it a banking behemoth with total assets of Rs 30 lakh crore, an increase of about 36 per cent, say analysts.



PTI adds: SBI deputy managing director (associates and subsidiaries) Neeraj Vyas said: "There were three valid grievances each for SBT, SBBJ and SBM, which were taken by the expert committee. The committee found the swap ratios to be correct and so rejected all the grievances.



"The boards of these three listed banks at a meeting held today (Monday) viewed the expert committee recommendations and reconfirmed the swap ratio."



In the filing, SBBJ, SBT and SBM said: "The boards have considered the report of the expert committee set up to consider the written objections from shareholders in terms of the grievance redressal mechanism set up as part of the merger scheme which was approved by the boards on August 18, and have approved the scheme without any modifications thereto."



SBI appointed an expert committee for grievance redressals of minority shareholders with regard to the share swap ratios. The panel was given 21 days to register their complaints. The grievance redressals committee was headed by a high court judge and two chartered accountants.



The proposal will now be sent this week to the SBI board, which will take the final view, Vyas said. Once the board takes a view, the bank will have to send the proposal to the RRI and then to the government for final approval. In an interview earlier this month, chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya had told PTI that the merger process would begin by end-October and would be completed by March 2017.



"The merger process will start by October-end... After the grievance committee report, we will send it to the Reserve Bank and then to the government, which may probably take a month. After this the merger can happen," Bhattacharya had said, adding the intention is to complete the merger by March 2017. With the merger of all five associates and BMBL, SBI will become a global-sized bank. The combined entity will have 22,500 branches and 58,000 ATMs serving over 50 crore customers.



SBI has now close to 16,500 branches, including 191 foreign offices spread across 36 countries. SBI first merged State Bank of Saurashtra with itself in 2008. Two years later, State Bank of Indore was merged.



